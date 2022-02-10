OLEAN — Dinner orders for Genesis House’s For the Love of All virtual gala are due today.
Adult dinners from the Century Manor, Old Library Restaurant and/or Brothers’ Bistro in Olean are $50 each and $15 for kids. Participants have the option to pick up a dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. as well as receive an entry to win a $500 cash raffle for adult meals only.
Additional tickets for the raffles are $5 each. The gala will be live streamed on Facebook for raffle drawings on Feb. 17 at 6:45 pm. Winners will be able to pick up prizes at the Genesis House on South Berry Street during normal business hours during the week.
The virtual event will also include the honoring of Daniel Spring of Olean with the Marian B. Scott Award, presented to volunteers who go above and beyond in their dedication to the Genesis House and the community.
“Dan certainly deserves this; he is such a remarkable guy who does so much for so many,” said Paula Fidurko Bernstein, co-chair of the gala.
For more information and to order dinners, go to https://www.genesishouseofolean.org/gala-rsvp.