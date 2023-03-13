OLEAN — Job seekers needing help with resumes in the digital era have a One Stop shop to help.

“Is a resume still needed? The answer to this question is yes and no,” said Larry Knight, a staffer at the Cattaraugus County One Stop Center, 175 N. Union St. “A more definite answer is: Yes, resumes are still relevant; but they are used differently than in the pre-digital age.”

Trending Food Videos

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Local & Social