OLEAN — Job seekers needing help with resumes in the digital era have a One Stop shop to help.
“Is a resume still needed? The answer to this question is yes and no,” said Larry Knight, a staffer at the Cattaraugus County One Stop Center, 175 N. Union St. “A more definite answer is: Yes, resumes are still relevant; but they are used differently than in the pre-digital age.”
Where resumes were once about selling your unique skills and broad experience to a hiring manager; they are now about making yourself “searchable” to those same hiring managers. A resume highlights and outlines your work history. Having a resume allows you to quickly identify knowledge, skills, and abilities plus your education. You can often copy and paste your most attractive KSAs from your resume into an application.
The Cattaraugus County One Stop Center provides constructive, convenient information to employers, businesses, workers and job seekers in Cattaraugus County, officials noted. Although not a monthly workshop, resume assistance is available on a one-on-one basis where one will be assisted in building or editing their resume. For more information or to set up an appointment, call 373-1880 or 375-2890.
The center’s March programs include:
• Orientation/Career Planning Workshop: March 16, from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
• Computer Workshop for Beginners: March 22, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. This computer workshop provides an introduction to basic computer skills. You will learn the different parts of the computer, how to turn it on and off, how to sign on, how to search the internet plus, learn about various resources that are available and much more. Class size is limited.
Most services are offered at no cost to the job seeker. The One Stop Career Center is open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information or to register for the workshop, call 375-2890 or visit online at Cattco.Org/one-stop.
