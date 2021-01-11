OLEAN — A spill of diesel fuel at a city elementary school was cleaned up promptly on Monday.
City of Olean firefighters were called to East View Elementary School at 6:55 a.m. for a tractor-trailer leaking diesel fuel, Fire Chief Tim Richardson reported. Firefighters found a truck, which had been delivering milk to the school, had run over a fence post, which punctured the truck’s fuel tank.
Around 50 gallons of diesel fuel leaked from the truck, with some beginning to leak into the storm drains. Firefighters dammed the area with absorbent and contacted IRM Services to clean up the spill. The cleanup lasted through the morning, Richardson said, and IRM was on hand until about 1 p.m.
No injuries were reported.