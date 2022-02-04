DIDI 2.0 continues with welding program at JCC

OLEAN — The new engineering program for high school students through Dream It Do It of Western New York is seeing plenty of imaginative and literal sparks flying with its latest class.
Eight participants from area school districts have been meeting weekly in the Manufacturing Technology Institute building at Jamestown Community College to don gloves, jackets, safety glasses and a helmet for a welding class.
In August, Dream It Do It was presented $35,000 from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation’s Generator Z initiative to create Dream It Do It 2.0, a continuation of the program for high school students to help prepare them with job-related and career-generating skills they’ll need upon graduating.
Evelyn Sabina, DIDI director, said students have been working together since May 2021 to learn new skills such as machining, CAD and most recently engineering design, which was held in October.
“They learned how to cut and drill the parts and now they’re welding,” she said.
Students participating in welding include Riti Anumalasetty, Byron Ring, Lucas Peterson-Volz and DJ Ruszkowski of Olean; Olivia and Abe Cook of Portville; Braden Layton of Hinsdale and Noah Martin of Bolivar-Richburg.
The 2.0 students met with Xavier Smith, manufacturing instructor at JCC, to design a replica of the Soapbox Derby stands that younger students in the DIDI program use for the annual soapbox races, Sabina explained.
“They used what they learned about Fusion 360 and engineering design to improve on the model and create our own stands to be used at the Soapbox Derby in June,” she said. “Everything comes full-circle.”
Smith said the class has gone well so far. He said the students started out with a class to learn welding and practice before tackling the project, which included fabricating and cutting the stands’ bars. Students spent the last two classes welding them together.
“They’re checking to make sure everything is square, getting it tacked and making sure the dimensions are correct,” he said. “And they’ve been working as a team, so they’re getting some teamwork in there as well.”
Kathleen Martel, director of the Workforce Development department at JCC, said Smith was a great addition to the JCC staff.
“We want to be able to do things like this and some short-term programming for adults, and Xavier has the capability of designing the curriculum and teaching it as well as delivering training to local businesses too,” Martel said. “It’s very difficult to find someone who has all these skills and can also teach.”
“My son had never done welding before but he’s been super excited about it,” said Karen Martin, mother of Noah Martin.
Officials from Total Piping Solutions of Olean shared their enthusiasm and support of the welding class as well.
“Nice to see young people training for a needed skill such as welding,” said Daryl Piontek, president of Total Piping Solutions. “Keep up the great work!”
“Glad to see the program includes welders as they are a much-needed asset,” added Diane M. Piontek, logistics manager for the business.
The next program will be a play on “Shark Tank,” the TV show where budding entrepreneurs present their ideas to a group of titans of industry. Sabina said the students will be using the skills they’ve learned so far as well as presentation, creativity and other soft skills.
“We hope to expand this program to other students, allowing them to learn about potential careers, educational opportunities and to add their own set of skills,” she said.