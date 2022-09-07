Diderot String Quartet

Diderot String Quartet

ST. BONAVENTURE — The Diderot String Quartet with baritone Jesse Blumberg will open the 2022-23 Friends of Good Music performance season with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.

Diderot String Quartet, named after the 18th century French philosopher and Boccherini enthusiast Denis Diderot, brings a fresh approach to works of the 18th and 19th centuries. Called “emotional, riveting, and ultimately cathartic” by the Wall Street Journal, Diderot came together in 2012 after having first met at Oberlin Conservatory and The Juilliard School. The four musicians share a background in historical performance and a passion for the string quartet genre; they found the thrill of exploring the quartet repertoire on period instruments to be irresistible.

Jesse Blumberg

Jesse Blumberg

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social