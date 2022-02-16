OLEAN — A familiar face in the Olean City School District for many years is now serving as the new assistant principal at Olean Intermediate Middle School.
Maureen DiCerbo, a teacher in the district for 21 years, was appointed to her new position Tuesday night by the Board of Education at its regular meeting. Today is her first day in the new role.
DiCerbo told the Times Herald she is excited for her new position in the district. She said she feels fortunate to have circulated through a few of the buildings in various roles over the past two decades including at OIMS.
“I’m really excited to be able to collaborate with all the different people I’ve been able to work with in the past 21 years,” she said.
Dr. Karen Geelan, interim superintendent, said DiCerbo’s recommendation was not based on her being a longtime employee or given as a gift, but rather because DiCerbo earned it.
“She has not only proven herself by her work and dedication here in the district, but when you hear her answers to this position to which she aspires, she speaks from a point of leadership, of dedication to students and doing what’s best for students and a full understanding of what leadership means,” Geelan said of DiCerbo.
DiCerbo said continuing to work around the coronavirus pandemic and figuring out the learning loss and how it’s affecting kids will be a new responsibility for her in this new role.
“Focusing on making up the learning loss and focusing on the social/emotional learning of all students in the building will be the top two priorities for (Principal Gerald Trietley) and myself,” she added.
Geelan said the search for an assistant principal was open both internally and externally. She said the process for appointing DiCerbo was similar to the one used for hiring a new assistant principal in the high school, including a committee of stakeholders from OIMS and final interviews by Geelan and Aaron Wolfe, Director of Human Resources.
“She had the full, unanimous support of everybody on the committee,” she added.
Prior to DiCerbo’s appointment, the school board voted to create the new assistant principal position for OIMS, essentially replacing the vacant principal position when two co-principals oversaw the school.
“I’m very excited to take on this opportunity to work with my colleagues,” DiCerbo said. “We probably have the best teachers in the area, so it’s going to be exciting to work with them in a different role.”
DiCerbo’s new role as assistant principal comes roughly three months after the resignation of Joel Whitcher as co-principal of OIMS for retirement purposes. Whitcher had been placed on leave by the district in September 2021 following public outcry over a series of videos showing him preaching at the Fresh Fire Worship Center.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the school board held its regular meeting at East View Elementary following a tour of the building. Board President Andrew Caya said this was the first of four tours the board will be taking at each of the district’s buildings.
“The last time we were in this building was in October 2019. A lot has changed in this building since 2019,” he said. “We’re happy to be back out on the road.”
High School Guidance Counselor Matt Threehouse gave the board an update on the course offerings, post-graduate plans of the seniors and the scholarship applications available to seniors.
“We always encourage our students to take full advantage of these opportunities,” he said of the numerous scholarships available. “We also have 24 scholarships that we hold in-house.”
Geelan updated the board on the recent meeting of the new Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work Group. She said the group will be following a framework to make sure the district is being equitable, diverse and inclusion in everything it does.
“It’s a celebration but it’s also a warning, and the warning is this: we will be taking everyone to some uncomfortable places because there may be some traditions or rituals that we’re used to that we might have to step back and re-evaluate through the lens of DEI,” she said.
Additionally, the board approved the bid award for the Capital Outlay Project to MKS Plumbing for $144,000.
The board also accepted the bid from International Deliverables, LLCC for $16,000 for superintendent search services plus additional expenses.