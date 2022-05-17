OLEAN — Motorcycles will again rumble through Olean en masse this August.
The inaugural DW Memorial Dice Run is set for Aug. 13 — coinciding with the second StrOlean event of the season — Rally in the Valley and Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce officials announced.
“GOACC and the former Rally in the Valley committee met in late 2021 and are bringing a dice run to the August StrOlean – we are excited with this addition to the event,” reported Meme Yanetsko, GOACC COO.
Since the Rally began, two important committee members have passed away — Dennis Jones and Wayne Johnston. The dice run is being proposed as a fundraiser for a Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation scholarship fund in Jones’ and Johnston’s names, benefiting Olean High School and Archbishop Walsh Academy students.
“Dennis was synonymous with the Rally in the Valley Olean — he was the heart and soul of the first Rally back in 2003 and it continued until his passing in 2016,” said David “DJ” Dick and member of the dice run committee. “Wayne, Dennis’ brother-in-law was also a mainstay with both the organizing committee and the event staff of the rally.”
Participant fees will be available for both driver and passenger with prize monies of $2,000 awarded to high/ low rolls. Registration will also be open in June online at shop.oleanny.com.
The Dice Run will have registration on the campus of Jamestown Community College at Cutco Theater lobby that Saturday. The run will commence from JCC at 11 a.m. and will have a route either located throughout SWNY or NWPA – this will be determined in June. The run participants are expected to be back in Olean to Delaware Avenue (off North Union) by 4-5 p.m.
The dice run has sponsor opportunities for local organizations and businesses. Named after the run’s honorees, the levels are Jones Chrome Sponsor $200: Sponsor’s logo on the event tee shirt and promotion on social media / website. Sponsor receives two shirts; and Johnston Leather Sponsor $100: Sponsor’s name listed on event tee shirt and promo on social media / website. Sponsor receives one shirt.
The committee for the dice run include Dick and others from the Rally committee including Mike Stevens, Tim Brushingham, Joe Duplechian, Colleen Taggerty; and they are accompanied by Abbey Bowser, Tim Smith, Tom Yanetsko, House Ellman, Cam Myers, Mayor Bill Aiello and Laurie McCarthy.
The Rally was founded in 2003 and would bring tens of thousands of participants to the city. However, in more recent years the event declined before the last Rally in 2017.
In 2017, the Rally moved from its longtime home at Bradner Stadium to the Allegany Firemen’s Park to lower overhead associated with facility rentals. Noting lower-than-expected attendance, the 2018 Rally was canceled about two months before it was set to kick off.
Fundraising for local charities dipped by 35% in 2017 from the year before, while attendance had dropped to under half the 20,000 peak in 2008. At the time, organizers cited the area’s population loss as well as the struggles of the motorcycle industry as a whole as the reasons for the decline.
The 2019 Rally cancellation notice came in February, while the COVID-19 pandemic led to little to no planning for events in 2020 or 2021.
Officials are anxious to see it return.
“Our core group would like to see this event grow back to a version of what the Rally once was,” Duplechian said. “We are working with GOACC again as their core staffing has attention to detail and organizational skills our volunteer committee didn’t have — due to jobs, kids, etc.”