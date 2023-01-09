Diocese lists Walsh/STCS property for sale

The Archbishop Walsh/Southern Tier Catholic School building and property at 208 N. 24th St.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — Officials at Archbishop Walsh Academy and Southern Tier Catholic School have spoken with a potential buyer of the Olean campus from the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

The offer of the potential buyer, who was not identified, is being reviewed by the diocese before being considered by U.S. Bankruptcy Court, the Times Herald learned Monday.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social