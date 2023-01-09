OLEAN — Officials at Archbishop Walsh Academy and Southern Tier Catholic School have spoken with a potential buyer of the Olean campus from the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.
The offer of the potential buyer, who was not identified, is being reviewed by the diocese before being considered by U.S. Bankruptcy Court, the Times Herald learned Monday.
Dr. Colleen Taggerty, president of Archbishop Walsh Academy/Southern Tier Catholic School, 208 N. 24th St., confirmed that a developer has made an offer for the campus. It is up to Bankruptcy Court Judge Carl L. Bucki to decide whether to allow the sale.
Earlier this year, Bucki ruled the diocese could not auction off the campus under a process being considered last spring. It set a $300,000 bid by the Archbishop Walsh Academy/Southern Tier Catholic School Foundation as a minimum bid. Others would have had to exceed that bid by $65,000 to qualify as bidders.
Attorneys for some of the 900 victims of alleged sexual abuse, who filed claims against Buffalo Diocese priests and others, objected to the auction and Bucki ruled it could not proceed as proposed in early March.
The diocese needed to “promote rather than dissuade competitive officers,” the judge ruled.
The diocese dropped an earlier request to the bankruptcy court in 2020 to sell the building to the Walsh Foundation for $150,000. Creditors complained the price was too low.
Taggerty said the Bankruptcy Court would have to agree with the new proposal before the Buffalo Diocese could approve the sale.
“We have had a conversation with the potential buyer about what we might do with the (school) building,” Taggerty said in an interview. “We talked about options.”
The Walsh Foundation owns a parcel of property out in front of the school along West State Street. The rest of the property, including property in front of the school by West State, is owned by the diocese.
What kind of a timeline is the developer looking at to purchase the property from the diocese and would the school be looking to purchase or lease the building?
Taggerty said she also asked the developer about a timeline. It all depends on the diocese and whether the court will allow the sale, she explained.
There is no indication that the school would not continue to occupy the facility.