The first day of the closure of Interstate 86 between Exit 24 in Allegany and Exit 23 at Seneca Junction went without incident.
A 7-mile detour over Routes 219 and 417 will be in effect for five weeks — the amount of time it will take to replace a culvert running beneath both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-86 less than a mile east of Exit 23.
The culvert showed signs of deterioration along the shoulder area that led to a more thorough inspection about two months ago. The decision was made to replace the culvert before winter under emergency authorization.
Cattaraugus County Emergency Services called a meeting Tuesday night for fire, ambulance and police departments that will be involved in responding to any incidents along the detour.
The state Department of Transportation staggered the closings of the eastbound and westbound sections between Exits 23 and 24. The eastbound entrance at Exit 23 was closed around noon and the westbound lanes at Exit 24 shut down around 2 p.m.
Traffic lights were erected at Exit 23 where eastbound traffic exits onto Route 219, at Route 219 and 417 and at Route 417 and West Five Mile Road.