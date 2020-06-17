OLEAN — Although the graduates of the class of 2020 at Olean High School won’t experience the traditional commencement ceremony this year, administrators and staff from the district are doing everything they can to make the event a day to remember.
Principal Jeff Andreano said the ceremony, slated for 10 a.m. June 27 at the Olean Intermediate Middle School parking lot, will have a specially built stage for graduates to walk across. All of the activities will be done with socially distant safety measures in mind, in compliance with pandemic issues.
He said there will be designated parking spaces for the vehicles of each of the 115 graduates and his or her family.
“The kids and their families are going to view (the event) from their vehicles,” Andreano said. “We are going to allow our students a brief moment to get out of their vehicles and walk on our stage so they can be recognized when I read their names.”
Andreano said he believes the graduates and their families will really appreciate the set-up for the ceremony.
“I know for a fact that everybody is going to be shocked with how wonderful of an event it is,” he remarked. “I’m extremely proud of the group of people who helped me develop this plan.”
He noted the stage will be built by the district’s maintenance crew.
“Our maintenance crew is stepping up to the plate big time,” he continued. “They’re probably going to be putting in two full days of constructing a stage that will be remembered for a very long time.”
The stage will have a canopy cover provided by Cayas Canopies & Rentals, and as participants will sit in their vehicles, the weather should not have an impact on the event.
Work on the stage, which will be constructed on site, should begin by next Wednesday, he added.
Andreano said the audio portion of the ceremony, which will be broadcast on car radios, was tested last weekend and is working well. He said the valedictorian, salutatorian and administrators speeches will be recorded and made available virtually, if time is running short.
“But if timing permits, we will have the student speeches” provided live, he added.
“We’re also going to put our ceremony on the internet, as well. We’re going to livestream it (on the Olean City School District website) and tape it.”
Andreano commented on the seniors’ event at 7:30 p.m. Friday which will invite them to stand near their banners North Union Street for passers-by to congratulate them.
“We’re going to get drone pictures from above of the kids standing there, it will be pretty neat,” Andreano remarked.