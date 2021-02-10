BRADFORD, Pa. — More than 4,500 people signed petitions to preserve services at Bradford Regional Medical Center, but a hospital spokesman said Tuesday that plans to relocate surgical and acute care services to Olean, N.Y., are still on.
State Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, on Tuesday presented a petition with 4,631 signatures to the board of directors of Upper Allegheny Health System, parent company of BRMC, calling for reconsideration of the changes.
The move was in response to a January announcement that all acute care and surgical services will be moved from BRMC to Olean General Hospital while maintaining an emergency room, some outpatient services and 10 inpatient beds at BRMC.
Causer presented a letter along with the petition, urging the board to consider the voices of the people.
“I wish you were able to hear the stories and sentiments from local residents,” he wrote. “People are not speaking out because of nostalgia. People are not speaking out because of parochial views. People are speaking out because they are genuinely concerned about your proposal and how it will affect health care services for themselves and their families, friends and neighbors.”
Upper Allegheny officials explained last month there aren’t a lot of options in rural health care, with dwindling populations, inadequate reimbursements, aging infrastructure, rising costs and difficulties with recruiting physicians.
“We certainly respect the right of citizens to petition and certainly health care is a passionate subject,” said Dennis McCarthy, Upper Allegheny spokesman. “We understand people want to preserve health care. That is exactly why we are moving forward with our solution, which will ensure access to services for the entire region.”
Jeff Belt, president of the UAHS system board, said last month that the hospital system simply could not continue with the status quo.
“I think that we should not build expectation that there is some white horse that is going to ride in and save the Bradford hospital and put a sophisticated surgery center in there and everything else, because there just aren’t enough people,” he said, referring to the decreasing numbers of patients using services at BRMC already.
“In order to practice medicine, you have to have patients to practice on,” Belt said. “There just aren’t enough people to support two (facilities with surgical centers). We can support one. Olean has the advantage of having more doctors, and a more modern physical plant.”
While transportation is one common concern with having services relocated to Olean, hospital officials have announced they will spearhead a drive to create a reliable transportation system between the two communities.
Causer, who has been against the measure since it was announced by UAHS, said the proposed changes seem to benefit Olean more than Bradford.
“I represent 65,000 residents of Northern Pennsylvania who are afraid for the future of health care access in our region,” the legislator wrote. “After more than a decade of decline at BRMC, many residents are rightfully questioning the commitment of Upper Allegheny Health System to our community.”
Upper Allegheny CEO Jeff Zewe said last month that isn’t the case.
“We have about 14,000 ER visits in that community” annually, he explained. “All the services remaining are the most utilized services in that community.”
Investments in the Bradford campus will continue, Zewe said, adding as an example that doctors’ offices and exam rooms will be renovated to allow for pre- and post-op evaluations in Bradford.