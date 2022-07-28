LITTLE VALLEY — Despite criticism of a Cattaraugus County redistricting plan, county lawmakers voted 14-2 to approve the Republican plan the legislature’s lone Democrat said would lead to one-party rule.

The plan, sponsored by County Legislature Vice Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, also cuts the number of legislators from the current 17 to 15.

