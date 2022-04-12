Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and Sen. George Borrello both found things they liked in the $220 billion state budget bills passed on Friday and Saturday, but overall they expressed disappointment.
“The enacted budget does contain some positive things, including cost-of-living increases for human services workers, funding for career and technical education, infrastructure investments and a pause on the gas tax, which will help our citizens,” said Giglio, a Gowanda Republican.
Neither Republican cited the record gains in state education aid contained in the budget that adds nearly $20 million to school budgets in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties in their analysis.
“There were areas of agreement where it was clear that the advocacy of myself and my Republican colleagues had an impact, most notably on a provision to finally repeal the fiber optic tax, which has been the No. 1 obstacle to greater broadband access in our rural area,” said Borrello, a Chautauqua County Republican.
“Other crucial budget investments that I support are the acceleration of the middle-class income tax cuts, a step I proposed through legislation,” Borrello said. “However, I strongly supported fully suspending the state’s gas tax, which is crippling household budgets right now. Full exemption of the gas tax would save New York motorists 46 cents per gallon, a noticeable savings.”
In his budget analysis, Giglio said, “We entered the 2022-23 state budget negotiations with high hopes for a fair and transparent budget process with a real opportunity to restore law and order and the faith people have in our government. Unfortunately, that did not happen, and New Yorkers were handed a bloated spending plan filled with policy items that should have been handled legislatively.”
Giglio said, “Despite my conference’s proposals, we left with a modified bail reform law that does little more to protect public safety than its previous incarnation. Hopes for installing an independent ethics agency were also extinguished, as the new ‘Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government’ is hardly an improvement over JCOPE. At the end of the day, this new commission still tasks political appointees with investigating the officials that appointed them.”
This year’s “flawed” budget process illustrates that nothing has changed in Albany, Giglio said.
“Budget bills were presented late and printed with no chance for stakeholders to review or provide input prior to a vote and passage,” he said. “I couldn’t be more disappointed that the budget process was a step backward, instead of forward.”
The state is “flush with cash,” courtesy of the federal government’s pandemic relief funds and higher than expected revenues, Borrello said, and one party controls all three branches of government.
He complained the supermajorities in the Assembly and Senate were unable to agree on an on-time budget and the level of spending is unsustainable.
“While there are positive items in the spending plan that will help struggling middle-class taxpayers, which I supported, there are also a host of missed opportunities to truly change some of the most serious problems facing our state,” he said.
Borrello called the failure to restore judicial discretion in setting bail “the most glaring omission” and the one that polls indicate New Yorkers wanted.
“Despite rhetoric by the governor and legislative leaders that the bail changes aren’t responsible for the double-digit increases in crime we are seeing, no one — especially the public — has been fooled by those claims,” the senator said. “Once again, the protection and rights of criminals have come before those of law-abiding New Yorkers, which is shameful and disheartening.”
Borrello said small businesses bore the brunt of the economic fallout from the pandemic, which is why he continued to push for more assistance to aid in their recovery. He said the budget will offer some targeted tax cuts for small business, tax credits for COVID capital costs and, for restaurants, a “return to work” tax credit that will help support their efforts to hire more staff.
Restaurants will also be able to bring back alcohol-to-go, which he said for many was a lifeline during the pandemic.
“These tax cuts and credits are the strongest steps we can take to jump start our economy and make our state more affordable for New Yorkers,” Borrello said. “That is why I voted ‘yes’ on this section of the budget.”
But, “despite the advocacy that led to some significant victories,” he added, “this budget does not give New Yorkers the relief they need and the restoration of public safety they deserve.”