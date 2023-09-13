OLEAN — The first formal steps are underway to repair a collapsed sewer line under the Olean Creek levee.
The Common Council approved a $72,850 contract with Buffalo-based McMahon & Mann Consulting Engineering and Geology, P.C., for design and construction overseeing the work to replace a 15-inch line under the levee, which collapsed on Feb. 24 and weakened the levee.
A 15-inch line dating to the early 1950s collapsed after showing signs of failure through the winter. The collapse left a hole in the levee up to 15 feet deep that has since been filled with sand as a precautionary measure. An automatic pump has been on the site since the spring and runs as needed. There are more than 100 homes that feed into the section of the sewer system, which then runs under the creek to the North Olean neighborhood and down to the wastewater treatment plant.
The levee that was affected protects the Boardmanville neighborhood from flooding along the creek, as it did during the Flood of 1972.
The city received no interest from engineering firms in its first request for proposals, and a second RFP received four responses, said city Water and Sewer Superintendent Brad Camp. The lowest bidder included only project planning and did not include construction inspections to ensure work was done as requested, he said, which would have been a separate contract and brought the cost closer to that bid by McMahon & Mann.
“This has everything we need all in one,” Camp said.
Thee firm will inspect the site daily and certify it under Army Corps of Engineers guidelines.
City officials have worked with the state, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers to stabilize the hole.
It is still not confirmed which agency owns the levee — and who should pay to fix it.
“The state is still looking into who owns it,” Camp told the council. “We have documentation that the state owns it and they maintain it.”
Alderman Vernon Robinson Jr, I-Ward 6, mused that if the city can prove the state owns it, the state should receive the city’s bills once the work is complete.
Along with authorizing the contract, the council also voted to transfer $72,850 from the sewer fund into a new capital fund, allowing for disbursements. The sewer fund uses remaining funds from previous budget years, and the dollars mostly originated as sewer bills and fees. Sewer funds are kept separate from the general fund, and property taxes are not used for sewer operations. City Auditor Lens Martial reported the sewer fund has around $1.7 million in assets.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, members of the Cattaraugus County Pride Coalition and attendees of a recent event sought for the city to change its policies on restroom rentals in city parks.
The group’s Pride in the Park event on Aug. 26 was hampered by a lack of restrooms, three speakers told the council, with those needing to use restroom facilities having to walk to a nearby convenience store.
“There were several people in wheelchairs around, walking with canes, walking with walkers,” said Jessica Davis. “The park should have been opened.”
Currently, restrooms are not included in rentals at city parks, with most facilities requiring a separate rental charge. If the William O. Smith Recreation Center is open for swimming, the city’s pricing guide states that War Vets Park pavilion renters may use the restrooms there at no additional charge. However, if the facility is closed, restrooms can be opened at a charge of $25 an hour. The city auditor’s office handles pavilion rentals.
However, the city Youth Bureau and Recreation Department — which is separate from the auditor’s office — announced Aug. 14 that the pool would close after Aug. 23. As far as closing dates in previous years, the pool closed for the 2022 season on Aug. 29; the facility did not open at all in 2020 or 2021, and the 2019 closing date could not be ascertained by deadline.
Youth and Rec officials told the Times Herald at the time of the closure announcement that the date was tied to college students working as lifeguards returning to school, as most colleges and universities begin — in the Olean area, classes began at Jamestown Community College on Aug. 21, while St. Bonaventure University’s move-in date was Aug. 25 for an Aug. 28 class start date.
CCPC officials said they were told the restrooms would be open, and offered to pay by check or cash on the day of the event, but the restrooms remained closed.
Mayor Bill Aiello told the Times Herald the situation was a miscommunication, an apology was written to the group, and corrective action would be taken. When asked by council members Tuesday, Aiello said work is underway to add restrooms to all park rentals, and a resolution will be brought forward to the council for a vote. Rental policies and prices are set by the council.