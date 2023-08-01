DELEVAN — Descendants of members of the 154th New York Volunteer Infantry, a Civil War regiment raised in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties, will hold their 37th annual reunion from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Delevan Fire Fighters Memorial Training Center, 1006 N. Main St.
The 154th New York — known as the Hardtack Regiment — was raised in the summer of 1862 and participated in many of the great campaigns and battles of the war, including Chancellorsville, Gettysburg, Chattanooga, the Atlanta Campaign and Gen. William T. Sherman’s marches through Georgia and the Carolinas.
Mark H. Dunkelman of Providence, R.I., will again preside at the reunion, a tradition since 1986. Stories and relics of his great-grandfather, John Langhans of Ellicottville, who served in the 154th, inspired Dunkelman’s interest and led to his lifelong work as a regimental historian.
Dunkelman is the author of six books and dozens of articles on various aspects of the 154th’s history and the creator of the renowned mural next to the regiment’s Gettysburg monument. To date, he has connected with more than 1,300 fellow descendants of members of the 154th.
The reunion program will focus on two days of fighting during the 1864 Atlanta campaign in Georgia. The 154th was deployed as skirmishers fronting an assault at Gilgal Church on June 15. The attack drove the enemy to a new set of entrenchments at Mud Creek where, on June 16, the regiment was pinned down under fire with scanty shelter.
During the two days, out of approximately 140 men engaged in combat, four were killed and 21 wounded, one of them mortally, a casualty rate of about 18%. The words of the soldiers themselves, drawn from their letters and diaries, will relate the two days of battle.
Among the accounts are those of Maj. Lewis D. Warner, of Portville, who commanded the 154th at the time, and Pvt. Emory Sweetland, of Little Valley, who served on the regimental medical staff.
Ed Brodceck of Cheektowaga, a reenactor who has appeared as Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at past reunions, will read Warner’s accounts. Jeffrey Barnes of Jamestown will read his great-great-grandfather Emory Sweetland’s accounts, one of which was written immediately after the battle, the other relating graphic memories about 30 years later.
In addition to the usual souvenir ribbon, attendees will receive a map of the actions and a list of the casualties.
Anyone descended from a member of the 154th New York is encouraged to attend the reunion, which is free and open to the public. Descendants are asked to bring photographs and relics of their soldier ancestors to be copied and added to the regimental archives.
For more information about the reunion, contact Dunkelman at (401) 369-0637 or nyvi154th@aol.com. More information about his work, including summaries of previous reunions, can be found at hardtackregiment.com.