MACHIAS — Descendants of members of the 154th New York Volunteer Infantry will hold their 36th annual reunion on Saturday.
The event will be held from 2-5 p.m. at the Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library, in the Stone House, 9824 Route 16.
The 154th New York — known as the Hardtack Regiment — was raised in the summer of 1862 and participated in many of the great campaigns and battles of the war, including Chancellorsville, Gettysburg, Chattanooga, the Atlanta Campaign and Gen. William T. Sherman’s marches through Georgia and the Carolinas. The regiment was raised in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.
Historian Mark H. Dunkelman of Providence, R.I., will preside at the reunion, as he has every year since their inception in 1986. He is the great-grandson of John Langhans of Ellicottville, who served as a corporal in Company H of the 154th. Stories and relics of his ancestor inspired Dunkelman’s interest and led to a lifelong work as regimental historian. He is the author of six highly regarded books and dozens of articles on various aspects of the 154th’s history, and creator of the renowned mural next to the regiment’s Gettysburg monument. To date he has connected with more than 1,300 fellow descendants of members of the 154th.
The reunion program will focus on “Preserving the Chancellorsville Battlefield.” Two leading battlefield preservation groups, the American Battlefield Trust and the Central Virginia Battlefields Trust, are acquiring a 42-acre property on the Chancellorsville battlefield — the site of the 154th New York’s first combat, a futile and forlorn stand on the evening of May 2, 1863, when the Eleventh Corps was routed by a legendary Confederate surprise flank attack.
The 154th suffered 240 casualties out of 590 men present, a 40% casualty rate — the fourth-highest regimental casualty count in the Army of the Potomac.
“For the soldiers, ‘seeing the elephant’ was a horrendous experience, as it was for their loved ones at home,” said Dunkelman.
The reunion program will focus on the acquisition and preservation of this most significant place in 154th New York history. Kathleen M. Robertson, Director of Project Management, Land Preservation for the American Battlefield Trust; and Terry Rensel, Executive Director of the Central Virginia Battlefield Trust, will be at the reunion to describe this important development.
Dunkelman notes that in the mid-1990s, the descendants raised funds to build and erect a monument to the 154th Regiment at Chancellorsville. It was dedicated on May 26, 1996.
“We received permission from the owners of the 42-acre property where the regiment fought to place the monument on their land,” Dunkelman said. “But because the future of the property was at that time uncertain, we decided instead to place it on the adjacent Virginia Department of Transportation right-of-way, where it still stands today. Now that we know the site where the 154th fought will be preserved forever, maybe once the transaction is complete we can arrange to have the monument moved to the approximate center of the regiment’s line of battle.”
Anyone descended from a member of the 154th New York is encouraged to attend the reunion, which is free and open to the public. Descendants are asked to bring photographs and relics of their soldier ancestors to be copied and added to the regimental archives. Each attendee will receive a souvenir ribbon.
Programming will take place under an event tent on the museum lawn, rain or shine. Some seating will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs if they wish.
For more information about the reunion, contact Mark Dunkelman by phone at (401) 369-0637, or by e-mail at nyvi154th@aol.com. More information about his work, including summaries of previous reunions, can be found at his website, www.hardtackregiment.com.