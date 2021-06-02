Over the past 36 years, Civil War author and historian Mark Dunkelman and the Descendants of the 154th New York Regiment have developed a special bond.
Dunkelman is a former Western New Yorker living in Providence, R.I., whose grandfather was a member of the 154th — the “Hardtack Regiment” — made up of 1,000 Civil War soldiers from southwestern New York.
He and the descendants of 154th soldiers have a relationship that has lasted decades. They gather for a reunion each year. The 35th reunion was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“My goal from the start was to resurrect the regiment,” Dunkelman said in a telephone interview from his Rhode Island home on Tuesday.
He did it by first traveling to area newspapers, including the Olean Times Herald and The Salamanca Press, to develop contacts with people who descended from members of the 154th.
In 1984, Dunkelman spoke to a large group who gathered at the Allegany Area Historical Association. Two years later, Dunkelman hosted the inaugural 154th reunion at the Church Museum in Otto.
“It was a great turnout,” Dunkelman said. “I’ve returned to Cattaraugus County every year since.”
He generally meets new people who have new material. “We represent and remember our ancestors,” he said. “We have that bond. It’s a special, important part of my life.”
These annual reunions are much like the meetings survivors of the 154th and their families held for many years starting in 1888 in Ellicottville.
On July 17, members of the descendants of the Hardtack Regiment will meet at the Nannen Arboretum in Ellicottville from 2 to 5 p.m. Invitations are going out later this month.
“The reunion program will commemorate our ancestor’s first regimental reunion, which was held in Ellicottville in August 1888,” Dunkelman wrote in his monthly newsletter to members of Descendants of the 154th New York Regiment.
“On that occasion, the main address was delivered by Capt. Alfred W. Benson of Co. D, and a letter describing the regiment’s service was read from absent comrade First Lieut. John F. Wellman of Co. G,” he said. “Both of those reminiscences will be delivered once again at our reunion. I will read Benson’s address.”
Dunkelman will also be giving a few book talks in the days before and after the reunion.
He’s scheduled to speak July 14, at 7 p.m., at the Ellicottville Memorial Library. He will give an illustrated presentation of his book “Gettysburg’s Coster Avenue: The Brickyard Fight and the Mural.” Copies of the book will be available. The event is free and open to the public.
On July 18, Dunkelman will discuss his book “Gettysburg’s Unknown Soldier: The Life, Death, and Celebrity of Amos Humiston” for the Portville Historical and Preservation Society at the Bedford Corners Museum, Route 305, Portville.
“I’m looking forward to sharing the Humistons’ story in the family’s hometown for the first time since 1999, when my book was originally published,” he said.
The event will be held outdoors under a large tent, with tables and chairs. Tickets are $25. The price of admission includes food, drink, a wine tasting, a commemorative glass, and tours of the historic properties that make up the museum.
Copies of the new Gettysburg Publishing paperback edition of the book will be available. For tickets, contact PHPS president Cindy Keeler at (716) 338-3290.