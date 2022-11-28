Depue Brothers

DePue Brothers Band will perform at St. Bonaventure University on Dec. 11.

ST. BONAVENTURE — The internationally acclaimed DePue Brothers Band will perform at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts in the fourth presentation of the 2022-23 Friends of Good Music performance season.

The concert, “A Magical Grassical Christmas,” is dedicated to the memory and legacy of band member Alex DePue, second-oldest of the four brothers and a talented violinist, who was killed in a car accident earlier this year.

