ST. BONAVENTURE — The internationally acclaimed DePue Brothers Band will perform at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts in the fourth presentation of the 2022-23 Friends of Good Music performance season.
The concert, “A Magical Grassical Christmas,” is dedicated to the memory and legacy of band member Alex DePue, second-oldest of the four brothers and a talented violinist, who was killed in a car accident earlier this year.
For this performance, the band will be joined by vocalist Calesta Day.
Hailing from Bowling Green, Ohio, the DePue Brothers Band founded the term “grassical music” to describe their vivid blend of bluegrass, classical and rock genres, a sound they pioneered in the early 1990s. Each of the brothers is a classical violin virtuoso, and each brings rich and diverse talents to their sound.
Performing with the band is a family affair for brothers Wallace Jr., Jason and Zach, and one they fit into their individual music careers. All members of the band boast impressive credentials.
The brothers have been making music together for almost 40 years. They were named “Musical Family of America” in 1989 by presidential decree, were the subject of a nationally televised PBS documentary in 1993, and Jason and younger brother Zach were featured in the film documentary “Music From the Inside Out,” which highlighted musicians in The Philadelphia Orchestra in 2005.
The late Alex DePue performed on Grammy-nominated Steve Vai albums and appeared on Vai’s critically acclaimed concert DVD in 2009.
Their first album, “Classical Grass,” sold out of its first printing. Their next full-band album, “Weapons of Grass Construction,” was released in 2010, and their most recent CD, “When It’s Christmas Time,” came out in 2013. A single, “Sweet Georgia Brown,” was released in 2015. All are available on CD Baby, iTunes, and all online stores affiliated with digital music aggregator TuneCore.
From January through November, DePue Brothers Band concerts are an exhilarating mix of classical, bluegrass, rock and jazz, featuring tunes ranging from Copland to Van Halen. After Thanksgiving, their holiday show, “A Magical Grassical Christmas,” is a seasonal celebration of holiday favorites.
For this concert, special pricing is in effect for nonsubscribers to the Friends of Good Music season. Single tickets are $25 at full price, $16 for senior citizens and St. Bonaventure employees, and $5 for students. For tickets and information, call The Quick Center at (716) 375-2494.
For each Friends of Good Music performance, The Quick Center will open its galleries one hour before the performance and keep them open throughout the intermission. Regular gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Museum admission is free and open to the public year-round.