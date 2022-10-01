Department of Aging, CCA receive mental wellness fund grants

From left, Bonnie Saunders, Department of Aging supervisor of services; Cathy Mackay, Department of Aging director; Karen Niemic Buchheit, CRCF executive director; and Wendy Brand, CRCF board member and grant allocations committee member, display technology devices purchased with a CRCF Mental Wellness Fund grant.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Department of Aging and Connecting Communities in Action recently received grants — together totaling $4,100 — from the Mental Wellness in Cattaraugus Fund to support the mental health and wellbeing of Cattaraugus County residents in need.

Former board members of the dissolved Mental Health Association of Cattaraugus County established the Mental Wellness in Cattaraugus County Fund to continue support programs and activities that promote mental wellness in Cattaraugus County, in the spirit of the original Mental Health Association.

