Department of Aging, CCA receive mental wellness fund grants

OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Department of Aging and Connecting Communities in Action recently received grants — together totaling $4,100 — from the Mental Wellness in Cattaraugus Fund to support the mental health and wellbeing of Cattaraugus County residents in need.
Former board members of the dissolved Mental Health Association of Cattaraugus County established the Mental Wellness in Cattaraugus County Fund to continue support programs and activities that promote mental wellness in Cattaraugus County, in the spirit of the original Mental Health Association.
The Cattaraugus County Department of Aging received $2,100 to support the purchase of electronic tablets for elderly clients, allowing them access to telehealth services for medical and mental health appointments and counseling and to help bridge barriers that create social isolation and loneliness to support clients' mental wellbeing.
“The pandemic brought even more challenges (for elderly populations) due to health considerations and the need to practice physical distancing,” said Bonnie Saunders, a NY Connects administrator and supervisor of services at the Department of Aging. “We would like to make an impact on improving age and disability-friendly communities by improving access to technology to reduce social isolation, loneliness and access to telehealth.
“Technology can help lessen many risk factors associated with aging, particularly with mental health,” she added. “It is important to make sure older adults have access to technology that may help them stay more connected and engaged.”
The grant is part of a greater effort led by the department to provide technology, such as Amazon Echo Show, Blink video camera and more, that helps keep elderly clients safe, healthy and connected.
This technology not only helps provide access to telehealth, but it allows elderly clients to stay connected with family members by way of video chats and calls, reminds them to take their medication, allows them access to education and activities to keep their mind active and more.
Additionally, the purchase of such technology will help overcome the challenge of transportation to counseling and medical appointments, a predominant struggle in elderly populations, especially in rural communities, said Saunders.
Individuals who are provided devices will also be directed to the GetSetUp program, sponsored by the New York State Office for the Aging, an online platform and community that helps older adults enjoy more fulfilling independent and socially connected lives through learning.
Connecting Communities in Action (CCA) received $2,000 to support the agency’s Trauma Informed Care Toolkit Outreach.
Over the last year, CCA has been leading a pilot project with the University of Buffalo School of Social Work’s Institute for Trauma and Trauma Informed Care to form a coalition of trauma-informed care providers, including Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services, Probation and Department of Community Services.
Studies show that trauma and traumatic stress can be the root of many poor health outcomes in areas of physical, emotional and behavioral health, said Tina Zerbian, CEO of CCA. In fact, more than 84% of adult mental health clients have a history of trauma.
The grant will provide funding to create the toolkit and to provide training to coalition members at seminars to be held in 2023.
Throughout 2023, the goal, Zerbian said, is for the original four members of the coalition to expand the pilot program to begin training other organizations and welcoming other member agencies into the Trauma Informed Care Coalition.
“As member organizations begin the implementation process, they will increase their capacity to identify and address trauma, approach their clients through the lens of trauma-informed care, assist their staff to increase their own understanding of trauma-informed practices, and build resilience in their consumers,” said Zerbian. “Over time, as trauma-informed care practices are infused among more and more provider agencies, we will have a greater opportunity to collectively address trauma in our community and increase mental wellness.”
“We feel that these grants will reach large sectors of Cattaraugus County and particularly at-risk and needy populations to help provide better access to mental health services,” said Karen Niemic Buchheit, CRCF Executive Director. “It is important to our board that we are responsive to the needs of Cattaraugus County residents, and mental health care continues to be a great area of need in our area.”
Donations can be made to the Mental Wellness in Cattaraugus County Fund at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.