ANGELICA — The Allegany County Democratic Committee invites the public to visit its booth at the Alegany County Fair, Monday through July 22.
Volunteers will be on hand to help with voter registration and to provide information on local candidates, on becoming an elections inspector and on early voting for the November election.
“We are deeply committed to community service and outreach,” said committee vice chair Martha Sabato, “and so our theme this year is ‘Serving Our Community.’”
Guests will include Bill Cox (Alma Town Council) Monday between 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Cindy Appleton (Western Region vice chair, Democratic Rural Conference) Tuesday at 2 p.m.; Quinn Bushen, Bonnie Kane Lockwood and Karen Mahoney (office of Gov. Kathy Hochul, WNY Region) Wednesday between noon and 2 p.m.; and Linda Cash (Angelica village trustee) Thursday between 3:30 and 9:30 p.m.