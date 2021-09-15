Fears that the far-reaching 23rd Congressional District of the Southern Tier could be targeted in a New York redistricting process proved founded.
Democrats on the state Independent Redistricting Commission recommend the 23rd District, currently held by U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, be divided into neighboring districts. Cattaraugus and Allegany counties are in the 23rd, which stretches from Chautauqua County in the west to Tioga County in the east and up into the Finger Lakes region.
Meanwhile, Republicans, who ultimately will have far less say in the matter, want to carve up the 19th District that runs through the Hudson Valley and into the Albany area currently held by Democratic Rep. Antonio Delgado.
Public hearings on redistricting are still planned across the state, but by early next year the new map for the state’s 26 congressional districts and 150 seats in the state Legislature could be set.
State Sen. George Borrello called the two maps proposed by Democrats and Republicans on the redistricting committee “concerning.”
“After decades of redistricting being dominated by partisan battles and gerrymandering, this year promised to be different,” he said in a statement Wednesday. “A 2014 referendum passed by voters gave the once-a-decade responsibility for drawing legislative and congressional district maps to a new ‘Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC),’ with the goal of ensuring no region, special interest or political party gained an unfair advantage over another.”
Borrello said the two maps released Wednesday “suggests the very real possibility that the process will end up being controlled, once again, by the Legislature, where Democrats can use the behind-closed-doors gerrymandering process to strengthen their one party rule.”
The senator said Democrats have little incentive to compromise through the framework of the IRC.
Democrats control the Senate, House and governor’s post and they want to eliminate a GOP seat as New York goes from 27 to 26 congressional seats due to small growth in the state’s population. Republicans hold eight of New York’s House seats going into the November 2022 elections, when the GOP hopes to take back control of the U.S. House.
It has been widely speculated that the 23rd would be targeted by Democrats, not least because Reed, due to a woman’s accusations of inappropriate touching that surfaced in March, announced he would not seek reelection in the heavily Republican district.
Borrello has said he is interested in running for the seat, but only if it remains for the most part in its current makeup. The Democrats’ map would chop the district up into neighboring seats in the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse areas.
Reed, whose activity has been largely curtailed and his voice greatly muted since March, made no comment on the proposed redistricting maps Wednesday.
The commission members said they were unable to agree on one set of maps, so Democrats and Republicans each issued their own versions.
Commission chairman David Imamura said, “In the spirit of transparency, we wanted the public to have both plans and get comments on both maps. If communities feel they are served in one map or the other, they should say so.”
Republicans, however, said Democrats are trying to skew the U.S. Census data that serve as the basis for the district lines to help Democrats capture more seats.
“Unfortunately, the commissioners appointed by the legislative majorities have ignored the oath of office they signed and provided a set of maps that violate the redistricting rules as set forth in the United States Constitution as well as the New York State Constitution,” Republicans on the commission said in a statement.
The website for the bipartisan commission crashed Wednesday as it released the two maps. The New York Daily News reported users were unable to access the commission’s site or watch its deliberations for at least an hour after noon on Wednesday.
Elsewhere in New York, the Democrats’ map would effectively kill the reelection chances of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, another Republican, by adding a part of Brooklyn to her Staten Island-based district. The Daily News reported it would also move the lines on Long Island to give the GOP just one out of four seats, instead of the current two.
Upstate, two other GOP-held districts would be effectively lumped into one.
The redistricting commission will also put out new maps for Senate and Assembly districts. The Senate districts especially will likely also be more friendly to Democrats because the previous map was drawn to favor Republicans.