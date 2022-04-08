Republican State Sen. George Borrello filed Republican and Conservative nominating petitions in the new 58th Senate District on Thursday.
Sharon Neratko, a Dunkirk nurse, filed a Democratic nominating petition in the 58th Senate District. She is a placeholder for Democrats, however, and plans to file a notice of declination today, the Times Herald learned.
Democrats are still looking for a candidate, according to Michael Bobsiene, a spokesman for acting Chautauqua County Democratic Party Chairman Willie Rosa, the mayor of Dunkirk. The Democratic chairmen from Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Wyoming and Erie counties will meet to designate a candidate to challenge Borrello by April 15.
Democrats thought they had a candidate in Brandon McElheney, a college student, but that did not work out as expected, Bobsiene said. They asked Neratko if they could use her name on petitions as a placeholder in order to nominate another candidate later this month.
A former Chautauqua County executive, Borrello won a Republican primary challenge three years ago from former Allegany County Legislature Chairman Curt Crandall before defeating Austin Morgan, a young Democrat from Freedom, in the November 2019 special election. In November 2020, he defeated Cattaraugus County Democratic Chairman Frank Puglisi of Lyndon.
“We are trying to rebuild the party,” Bobsiene told the Times Herald on Thursday. “If you are upset that you don’t have a choice, we need people to be active. We are still looking for a Senate candidate.”
Borrello, of Sunset Bay, won re-election in November 2020, receiving more than 70% of the vote. The 58th District, created as a result of redistricting, will include Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties, as well as Wyoming County and the southern portion of Erie County.
“My gratitude goes out to all the individuals who helped make this possible — from our grassroots volunteers who went door to door across the district, to the hundreds of individuals whose signatures were votes of confidence in me and my representation,” Borrello said. “This was a strong, united effort and the best possible start as we look ahead to my 2022 campaign.”
“I am looking forward to the opportunities that summer and fall will bring to get out and meet even more folks across the region and hear their concerns and priorities,” he said. “It will also be an opportunity to introduce myself to more of the residents of Wyoming and southern Erie counties who will part of the 58th District.”
“Since being elected to the State Senate, I’ve fought every day against the radical ‘progressive,’ special interests that have hijacked state government and put into place devastating policies such as the so-called bail ‘reform’ that has destroyed our public safety and emboldened criminals,” Borrello said.
“I’ve stood up for our farmers against new mandates and burdens that threaten the existence of family farms and championed initiatives like Nourish NY that will expand their markets. I’ve been the voice of small business. As a small-business owner myself, I am working to educate my colleagues and advocate for policies that will remove some of the barriers that stifle opportunity and growth.”
“The 2022 elections may well be one of the most consequential in the history of our state,” Borrello said. “Three years of one-party rule has taken a severe toll on our safety, quality of life and economy. The drive to take Back New York begins now and that is the message that I will be bringing forward in the months ahead.”
Another Southern Tier Republican, Assemblyman Joseph Giglio of Gowanda, is running unopposed again this year. He filed Republican and Conservative nominating petitions in the new 148th Assembly District.
Giglio, who was first elected to the Assembly in a special election in 2005, defeating Democrat Carmen Vecchiarella, a Cattaraugus County legislator and former Salamanca mayor. The election was held to replace Catharine Young, who had won a special election earlier that year to replace the late Sen. Patricia McGee of Franklinville.
In his nine elections, he has been challenged by five Democrats, but was successful in fending off each challenge. He has run unopposed three times for new two-year terms.
Giglio said his Assembly District, which includes all of Allegany and Cattaraugus counties, will now include six western Steuben County towns instead of four under redistricting. “I’m representing 67 towns in three counties now,” he told the Times Herald on Thursday.