APTOPIX Election 2022 New York Governor

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to supporters during her election night party late Tuesday in New York.

 AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

NEW YORK — Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned.

She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on fear of violent crime.

