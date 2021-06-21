OLEAN — Tuesday’s Ward 4 primaries will likely play out in a similar fashion in November due to third party lines.
Ezra L. Johnson and Sonya M. McCall are seeking the Democratic nomination for November’s race, while David F. Paone and Linda M. Edstrom seek the Republican nomination.
The voting, at Jamestown Community College, will run from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Early voting concluded Sunday.
Three of the candidates are expected to appear on the November ballot regardless of Tuesday’s outcome. McCall secured the Working Families Party line, Edstrom is set to appear on the Conservative Party line, and Johnson petitioned and received a spot on the ballot with the independent United People line — leading to a minimum of three candidates Nov. 2.
Ward 4 covers the southern blocks of the city’s downtown business district, as well as the Oak Hill neighborhood and part of South Olean. The ward had 1,038 active voters as of Feb. 21, according to the state Board of Elections, including 397 Democrats, 274 Republicans, 273 independents and 94 voters with other parties. In the 2020 presidential election, voters chose Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Joseph Biden by one vote.
The seat, which saw a four-way race won by just a plurality of votes in 2019, was vacated in January after Republican Kevin Dougherty took a job as a worker in the city’s Department of Public Works.
The seat sat vacant for more than two months before a replacement was selected and approved. McCall, Johnson and Edstrom were among the applicants for the post, with Mayor Bill Aiello originally tapping Edstrom, a fellow Republican.
The Common Council chose to not approve Aiello’s decision, declining to vote on it with a procedural move to not consider the appointment. Aldermen declared they would only approve a new member if that individual would not run in November as to not give any candidate an advantage as an incumbent.
In March, Aiello tapped former Republican alderman Steve Barnard — who announced he would not seek a full term this year — to take the post through the end of the term. Aldermen approved the choice, but several council members and some members of the public have asked Barnard to resign once the November election is decided.
Aiello’s decision on Barnard received flak from Johnson and other candidates, who noted Barnard was not among the original applicants for the post. The only applicant who did not express interest in running was Democrat Pat Sungenis, who lost to Dougherty in a 2017 primary and in the 2019 general election.
Barnard served the ward on the council for one term after winning an uncontested race in 2013, losing to Dougherty in 2015.