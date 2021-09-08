OLEAN — There were 42 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Wednesday.
“Cases continue to climb higher and higher in this surge,” said Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, Cattaraugus County’s public health director.
“We are also seeing an increase in the number of hospitalizations and seeing a much younger population being diagnosed with the virus at this time,” Watkins said. “It continues to show us that the delta variant is prevalent in our community and making an impact on our population.”
The county’s positivity in testing Wednesday was 4.6%, the seven-day rolling average was 7.2% and the 14-day average was 6.6%.
There are 32,977 county residents who have completed their vaccine series and 35,921 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 56.3% of the 18 and older population and 46.7% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
The total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the county rose to 6,408 on Wednesday.
Health department staff are following 268 active cases, 721 who are in contact quarantine and 14 who are hospitalized.
There have now been 3,321 cases of COVID-19 in the southeast part of the county, 1,212 cases in the northeast, 1,069 in the southwest and 806 in the northwest.
Women represent 3,416 of the cases and men 2,992 cases.
Watkins said health officials remain concerned with the opening of schools this week — especially since there are large numbers of students under age 12 that cannot be vaccinated yet.
Local health officials are unsure of the rate of vaccination of students age 12 and older and they are still waiting for verification of the number of teachers and staff who are vaccinated, Watkins said.
Unvaccinated teachers will have to be tested regularly for COVID-19 and vaccinated teachers can choose to be tested. For the most part, only symptomatic students will be tested in Cattaraugus County schools. Everyone in schools are wearing masks as well.
Breakthrough cases at SBU
Watkins said about 90% of the St. Bonaventure University students are vaccinated, but health officials are seeing several breakthrough cases of students who have been vaccinated testing positive for COVID-19.
“We are concerned about that and will be working with the university,” Watkins said.
The health department is gearing up to administer booster shots later this month if the FDA approves plans to offer a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine, Watkins said. “We may have to open a larger clinic.”
Most of the seriously ill and those who are hospitalized with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated, Watkins said. While there were about 50 breakthrough cases out of 311 cases in August, none who were vaccinated became seriously ill or had to be hospitalized.
“This can be prevented,” Watkins said of the increasing number of cases — mostly among the unvaccinated.
St. Bonaventure has been averaging about one new case of COVID-19 a day since school opened Aug. 25, said Thomas Missel, director of communications for the university.
“We’re holding steady,” he said, noting there are about 2,500 students and staff on campus.
“Anyone who tells you they know what to expect in this pandemic is a fool,” Missel said. “But we’re not surprised we have had some cases, especially with the rise in breakthrough cases.”
The university hasn’t calculated a positivity rate. Missel said there were seven classes on campus that are being held remotely “only because of faculty members who are medically unable to come to campus so they had no choice but to teach remotely.”
“Masks are mandatory indoors for unvaccinated students and employees, and we moved last week to ‘strongly recommend’ for everyone else. We have stopped short of mandating everyone wear one inside since we have such a high vaccination rate, over 90% for the student body and workforce, which is dramatically higher than the county.”
Unlike last year, the university hasn’t placed any restrictions on campus or off-campus parties or gatherings, Missel said.
“As always, though, students are subject to the student code of conduct and can be reprimanded for parties that get out of control,” he said.