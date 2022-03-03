It looks like the political battle lines have been drawn in the new 23rd Congressional District, with Democrat Max Della Pia stepping up to face Rep. Claudia Tenney.
Della Pia, a 30-year U.S. Air Force veteran from Owego, came in second in a five-candidate field in the 2018 Democratic primary for the 23rd Congressional District. He lost to Tracy Mitrano by 1 percentage point. Mitrano went on to notch back-to-back losses to Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, in 2018 and again in 2020.
Della Pia said he received the endorsements of all Democratic Party chairmen across the 14 counties, including the Erie County Democratic Committee executive board on Saturday.
Why is Della Pia running? First, he said he wants to continue his public service and second, he thinks the expanded 23rd District deserves to have someone to vote for who lives in the district, unlike Tenney, where redistricting put her in a Democratic district. She said she would move into the 23rd District is elected.
Reed is not running for re-election.
“My wife Nancy and I talked about me running again,” Della Pia told the Times Herald on Wednesday. “Initially, we wanted to see where the lines would be drawn, hoping for a more manageable-sized district.” The new 23rd actually includes three more counties than the existing 23rd.
“I talked to the county chairs and got their endorsements,” he said.
Della Pia plans a cross-district trip next week to formally announce his candidacy.
“This is a different challenge than in 2018,” Della Pai said. “I think (Tenney) is vulnerable. She has not represented her district very well. She voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill, then introduced herself as the new congresswoman for the 23rd District.”
He added Tenney “is an interesting character.” She served two years in Congress from 2016 to 2018 and was defeated for re-election by Democrat Anthony Brindisi. Two years later, the two candidates clashed again with Tenney coming out on top after a months-long court battle where she won by 109 votes.
Last month, the State Legislature voted on new congressional districts that placed her hometown of New Hartford and Utica in the new 19th District where she would have had to face Democrat Rep. Antonio Delgado.
“She’s taken a lot of corporate money which is closely related to her voting,” Della Pia commented. “It’s unhealthy for the district. We don’t want Claudia Tenney representing the 23rd District.”
He noted Tenney is sitting on a $1 million campaign warchest, which had the effect of scaring away other Republican candidates from the district — even as she comes from outside the district.
“I still have something to offer,” Della Pia said. “I feel I am better qualified than she is from a business and national security standpoint. I feel like she is not motivated for the best interest of the district. Integrity first and service before self, not service of self,” he said.
After retiring from the Air Force, Della Pia worked for many years for aerospace giant Lockeed-Martin.
“I think the voters of the New York 23rd District deserve better and smarter than that,” Della Pia said. I believe they can see through her self service.”
He added, “My focus is not on polarization. It is really a focus on being honest with the voters and serving my district.”