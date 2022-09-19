Democratic congressional candidate Max Della Pia on Monday blasted his Republican opponent over an ongoing investigation of signatures submitted in nominating petitions meant to secure the Independence Party ballot line for GOP gubernatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin.
The Albany County district attorney and the state Board of Elections are continuing their investigation of 11,000 duplicate signatures, who took part in the photocopying — and whether top GOP officials directed or sanctioned the effort, the Times Union of Albany reported on Sunday.
Della Pia accused Nick Langworthy, the state Republican Party chairman running in the new 23rd Congressional District, of at least knowing about the alleged scheme.
Della Pia said Langworthy hired a key figure in the investigation — reported to be John F. Haggerty Jr., a longtime GOP operative from Queens who has a criminal record. The Times Union reported Haggerty, 53, was convicted in 2011 of stealing roughly $750,000 from former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg during his 2009 re-election campaign. Haggerty was convicted of money laundering and grand larceny and spent more than a year in prison.
He was accused of taking money from Bloomberg’s campaign that was supposed to be used to monitor whether eligible voters were casting ballots. Instead, prosecutors said, he used the money to pay off a house.
Della Pia believes the illegal copying of petitions “was done under (Langworthy’s) auspices. There’s just an awful lot there to brush off as a clerical error. That’s pretty hard for anybody to swallow.”
Della Pia said the copied petitions were inserted throughout the books of petitions so they would blend in.
“All their concerns about election integrity they’ve (Republicans) been complaining about” has come down to a criminal investigation. Sixty cases charging irregularities in the 2020 presidential election challenged in court by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers were all thrown out, Della Pia added.
A Langworthy campaign spokesman didn’t address Della Pia’s allegation on Monday, but told the Times Herald, “It’s sad that Max Della Pia is carrying corrupt Kathy Hochul’s water.”
Spokesman Bryan Pillgra continued, “The real question is why (Della Pia) is supporting a governor who sold out taxpayers with a massive kickback scheme that gave a $637 million no-bid contract to her top donor.”
Zeldin on Friday called for an investigation into $637 million in spending by Hochul’s administration to buy rapid coronavirus tests last winter, the Times Union reported. The newspaper reported that California paid 45% less per test for the same brand purchased by New York — if New York had paid the same price as California when buying its 52 million tests, it would have saved $286 million.
“Nick is focused on the issues voters care about and we’re not going to engage in the political silly-season while (Della Pia) turns a blind eye to his party’s long line of brazen corruption,” Pillgra said.
Della Pia, a retired Air Force colonel, said that after years of Republican complaints about election fraud, “we now have a clear case of them committing just that. Investigators are now seeking to level criminal charges.
“(Republicans are) always want (election integrity) in their back pocket,” Della Pia said, referring to many Republicans’ uncorroborated belief that the 2020 president election was stolen in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.
Della Pia said it would be hard to believe that Langworthy would not have known that Zeldin’s nominating petitions for the Independence Party had been copied in GOP headquarters, where he has an office.
“As leader of the NYS Republican Party, there is zero chance Langworthy does not know about this expense. The buck literally stops with him,” Della Pia said.
The Times Union reported that Haggerty did not respond to a request for comment. The state Republican Party has taken steps to minimize publicity about Haggerty’s leadership role in the organization.
The Albany newspaper reported that in October a limited liability company named “Specialist Consulting” was incorporated in New York, and two days later began receiving $10,000 monthly payments from the NY Republican Federal Campaign Committee, which is controlled by Langworthy. The company, which is owned by Haggerty, has been paid $13,000 a month since April and also was paid $7,500 this year by the state GOP’s party housekeeping account.
The Times Union first reported in September that Republican Party headquarters in Albany was the final stop for the dubious petitions that subsequently prompted Democrats to call for a criminal investigation.
“There is a leadership aspect of this, too,” Della Pia said in a Times Herald interview from his home in Owego on Monday.
“If this is how he leads as head of the State Republican Party, imagine what he will do if he becomes a congressman,” Della Pia said. “He is unworthy of the public’s trust and unfit to serve NY-23.”
Della Pia said Langworthy hired Haggerty knowing he had not been honest in the past — while he’s still working for the state Republican Party.
“Integrity is pretty important to me,” Della Pia explained.
He had just returned home in Tioga County after a three-day campaign swing through western parts of the seven-county district that includes Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Chemung and Schuyler counties and the southern and eastern parts of Erie County.
From a Democratic Ladies Club meeting in Hamburg, to the Silver Creek Grape Fest, Hamburg October Fest and the Fall Festival in Canasseraga and Garlic Festival in Cuba, Della Pia was out and meeting voters.
“We are at a vulnerable time in our country,” Della Pia said.”I can’t hold back. This is about leadership. A leader takes responsibility.”