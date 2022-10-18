23rd Congressional District debate

In this image taken from a live debate on WIVB-TV Tuesday night, Democrat Max Della Pia (left) and Nicholas Langworthy square off on issues.

BUFFALO — Candidates in the new 23rd Congressional District squared off for their only head-to-head meeting Tuesday night in a live televised debate on WIVB-TV.

Both Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Nicholas Langworthy agreed inflation was the greatest problem facing the country, but disagreed on its cause and how to resolve it.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social