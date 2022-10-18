BUFFALO — Candidates in the new 23rd Congressional District squared off for their only head-to-head meeting Tuesday night in a live televised debate on WIVB-TV.
Both Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Nicholas Langworthy agreed inflation was the greatest problem facing the country, but disagreed on its cause and how to resolve it.
Langworthy, the state Republican Party chairman, called it “a crisis. Inflation is out of control.” He said he would fight hard for American energy independence, since fuel is a large factor in inflation.
Della Pia, a retired Air Force colonel and chairman of the Tioga County Democratic Party, cited the Inflation Reduction Act recently signed by President Joe Biden as an example of taking action to tame inflation. It caps the price seniors will pay for drugs and provides incentives for new oil and gas drilling.
Della Pia said he favors additional exploratory drilling and production of oil and gas. Republicans unfairly blame Biden for rising gas prices, when it is clearly Putin’s invasion of Ukraine that is responsible, he said. Inflation is global, not just in the U.S., he added.
THE CANDIDATES differed as to whether the U.S. was currently in a recession.
“We need to put some stops on the economy” to slow inflation, Della Pia said. That is hard for Congress to do. The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates to slow inflation, but there is “a danger of doing it too fast, too soon.”
Langworthy said, “Yes. We are in a recession. We need a reality check on our federal spending. There are going to be some tight times ahead.”
Langworthy said energy prices started upward after Biden “shut down the Keystone pipeline.” There’s also a war on natural gas in New York state, he said. The U.S. “should not be bowing to Saudi Arabia” to produce more oil to reduce prices.
Della Pia placed some of the blame for high prices on the oil companies, which need to increase their drilling capacity. “They have put their profits over the American people.” He said he was hesitant to allow fracking when the energy companies won’t say what chemicals they are putting into the ground as part of the fracking process. Nuclear power should continue to be part of the country’s energy mix
Langworthy called for bringing “safe exploration for natural gas to the Southern Tier” and the jobs that comes with it.
BOTH CANDIDATES agreed manufacturing needs to be restored to the Southern Tier using tax credits to become less dependent on other countries for critical components.
Della Pia said the CHIP Act will help manufacturers build new plants in this country. This is a national security issue, he explained. The chip bottleneck has impacted vehicle sales and the economy.
Asked about an assault weapons ban proposed by Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, Langworthy responded by saying New York has the toughest gun laws in the country that “didn’t save any lives at Tops on May 14,” in reference to the racist killings in a Buffalo market. “More laws are not the answer. We have to tackle the problem of mental health.”
Della Pia said first steps should include extending universal background checks to gun shows and transfers between family and friends and a federal policy limiting multi-round magazines. “We need reasonable gun control legislation.”
ON THE ABORTION ISSUE, Langworthy accused Democrats of using it to divert attention from inflation. Overturning Roe v. Wade left abortion to the states. Langworthy, whose wife gave birth to a son last week, said, “We need to promote life.”
Della Pia and Langworthy disagreed on Biden’s program to forgive between $10,000 and $20,000 in college debt.
Della Pia, while saying he wished it had been a legislative initiative, agreed that it would help millions of people and be good for the economy. People are forced to borrow large amounts because they are otherwise unable to afford the high cost of college.
Langworthy said he disagreed with Biden forgiving the college loans. “There’s no such thing as a free lunch,” he added.
The candidates said they would take different approaches to what questioners called the crisis on the Southern border.
Della Pia said there should be enough resources to fund the bureaucratic process of admitting immigrants into the U.S. “We need to solve that problem. It needs to be a bipatisan issue. It can make our economy stronger. We need to get these people processed.”
Langworthy said, “We need to finish the wall” and fully fund the Customs and Border Control. “We need real enforcement of the border.”
WHEN ASKED WHO won the 2020 presidential election, Langworthy, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, said Biden is president. There were “legitimate concerns” over changes in voting brought on by COVID-19, he said. “A lot of these have been tightened up.” If elected, he said he would support a national voter ID card, he added. He agreed former Vice President Mike Pence had no power to overturn the presidential vote.
Della Pia said Langworthy had changed his tune on the 2020 election. “Insurrections are bad,” he said. Information obtained by the Jan. 6 Committee is important to keep it from happening again. There were 60 court challenges to the election by Trump, none of which were successful.
“Democrats are obsessed with President Trump to get away from Biden’s pitiful record,” Langworthy charged.
Would Langworthy support a Trump candidacy in 2024? “That’s a decision of President Trump,” he replied.
Asked whether Biden should seek a second term, Della Pia said, “That’s his decision.” Would (Della Pia) support a Biden candidacy in 2024? “I’m not sure,” he said.
Langworthy was asked about the 11,000 copied signatures on Independence Party petitions that were printed at state GOP headquarters and inserted in binders bound for the state Board of Elections.
He said the process was “very chaotic” and here were “many piles of petitions from all over.” The copies ended up in the binders. “A mistake was made,” Langworthy explained.
Della Pia exploded: “This is not a mistake. This is fraud. He (Langworthy) as captain of the crew needs to take responsibility.”
Della Pia said he supports universal healthcare and that it need not eliminate health insurance companies. However, one third of premiums go toward administration, not healthcare, he explained. Washington Republicans want to bring up the Social Security and Medicare programs up for renewal every five years.
Langworthy said Obamacare had driven up costs and a single payer system would “be a huge burden on our private sector and government sector.”
ON UKRAINE, Della Pia said Biden has been successful in “holding together a very strong NATO alliance” in face of the Russian invasion and that many Republicans favor Putin.
Langworthy replied that “Putin is a murderous madman” and that it is “absolute nonsense” that Republicans support him.
With the 2023 Farm Bill coming up next year, Langworthy said it will be important to see that Western New York agriculture interests are represented. Della Pia said it was important to direct more aid to smaller farmers over the large corporate farms. “They are going to need price supports.” Immigration reform to get more migrants from Central and South America would increase available farm workers, he added.
Della Pia, seeking to head off criticism of cashless bail by Langworthy, said the judge who released an Erie County man on a domestic violence charge who later killed his wife dropped the ball. The law allowed for that man to be held on bail because of a pattern of domestic abuse, Della Pia said. Someone arrested without a violent past shouldn’t be forced to stay in jail and lose their job, he said.
Langworthy said the man “was clearly someone that needed cash bail.” New York’s elimination of most cash bail “made every New Yorker less safe,” he added. A judge should have had the opportunity to require bail in this case. “The judge’s hands were tied.”
IN LANGWORTHY'S closing remarks, he said, “I am running to bring a stable, conservative voice to the people of Western New York to represent them in Congress in the most Republican district in the state of New York.”
He said he would take on the disastrous record of Biden that has led to record inflation and out of control spending in a real pinch on family budgets here in the Southern Tier and Western New York.”
In Della Pia’s closing remarks he reflected on his 32 years in the Air Force, where he focused on team building, mutual respect and inspiring people to joins something greater than themselves and do something good for their country.”
He added: “I think there are too many people who are driven by money, power and ego in Congress,” and called for sending “someone who is a public servant who actually wants to basically work with people.”