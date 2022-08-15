Democratic congressional candidate Max Della Pia was pleasantly surprised after the Buffalo News endorsed him Sunday in the special election Aug. 23, where he faces Republican Joe Sempolinski.
The editorial called both candidates in the special election “well qualified.”
The News also endorsed state Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy in his Republican primary against Buffalo developer and former GOP candidate for governor Carl Paladino.
Della Pia, a retired Air Force officer and current chairman of the Tioga County Democratic Party, will face the winner of the bitter Langworthy-Paladino primary in the November election.
Sempolinski is a former district aide to former Rep. Tom Reed, who resigned in May to take a lobbying job in Washington, D.C. He is only running for the remainder of Reed’s term which expires Dec. 31.
Della Pia was in Olean on Sunday, where he attended the City Cup softball championship at Bradner Stadium and stopped at Hi-Ho, also on East State Street, for some ice cream and to talk to voters.
“I’m thrilled about the endorsement,” Della Pia said Monday. “I feel they got the message I wanted to send.”
Della Pia, who retired as a colonel after 30 years with the Air Force, said he is focused on finding areas to work with Republicans.
“Our democracy is at a vulnerable point right now,” he said. “We need to be able to agree to disagree. If we pick a couple of things and focus on things that draw us together as Americans instead of what pulls us apart, we can change the trajectory of this democracy.”
He said, “Restoring hope, confidence and trust in an institution widely believed to be broken starts with the kind of candidate we send to Congress.”
Della Pia added that voters are not looking for someone “looking for power, money and greed.” It should be “service not of self” and devotion to country and the Constitution that sends members to Congress.
Langworthy held a press conference at his Clarence headquarters on Monday to denounce Paladino for continuing to violate financial disclosure laws and with funding his campaign with income received from Planned Parenthood. Langwothy is a Jamestown native who grew up in South Dayton.
It was disclosed in Paladino’s unsuccessful campaign for New York governor in 2010 that his company leased a building in Niagara Falls to Planned Parenthood.
“Planned Parenthood is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of souls every year and you cannot look voters in the eye and say you are pro-life while pocketing money from them every month for years on end,” Langworthy said in a prepared statement. “It’s clear that Carl is refusing to file his financial disclosure reports because he doesn’t to be exposed for profiting off of abortions and using that money to try to buy this election.”
Langworthy added: “Thanks to President Trump, we’ve had the greatest win for life in a generation, but this is a stark reminder that all elections--including this one--have consequences, and voters cannot trust Carl Paladino to protect the unborn.”
Padadino replied, saying, “Nick Langworthy is lying again. This lease was grandfathered in, years before we even purchased the building. My company has thousands of tenants. I am 100% pro life. This is another smear, from a desperate man, who has never signed the front of a paycheck.”
Paladino has loaned his campaign $1.5 million for the primary, while Langworthy has reported receiving just over $300,000 in contributions.