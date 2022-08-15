Election group

Nick Langworthy (top left) faces Carl Paladino (top right) in the Aug. 23 Republican primary for the new 23rd Congressional District of New York. Republican Joe Sempolinski (bottom left) faces Democrat Max Della Pia (bottom right) in a special election to finish out the current term.

 Files

Democratic congressional candidate Max Della Pia was pleasantly surprised after the Buffalo News endorsed him Sunday in the special election Aug. 23, where he faces Republican Joe Sempolinski.

The editorial called both candidates in the special election “well qualified.”

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social