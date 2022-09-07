For Max Della Pia, the Democratic candidate in the 23rd Congressional District, Labor Day weekend's traditional start of campaigning was another long string of events.
Della Pia, a retired Air Force colonel who participated in Iraq and Afghanistan, has been campaigning for more than three months — first against Republican Joe Sempolinski for the remaining four months of former Rep. Tom Reed’s unexpired term, which he lost, and now against state GOP Chairman Nicholas Langworthy, who beat Buffalo developer Carl Paladino in the primary.
As he drove through Olean Monday on his way back to his home in Owego in Tioga County, Della Pia talked about the campaign with eight weeks until the midterm elections.
On Saturday, Della Pia attended an event in Elmira and later went to the Buffalo Wing Fest at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, where John Murphy, the "Voice of the Bills," hosted an event promoting the Democrat.
After attending an event with Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist on Sunday, Della Pia marched in the Clarence Center Labor Day Parade on Monday. “It was pouring buckets,” he said. “People were still out.”
Buffalo’s big Labor Day Parade was canceled due to heavy rain and the picnic in Cazenovia Park, usually held afterward, was moved up to beat the rain. Della Pia made the picnic with little time to spare.
After a stop at a Dunkirk church and farmer’s market, Della Pia was on the way to a Portville restaurant before the last leg home to Tioga County, where he is Democratic Party chairman. He ran in a five-way Democratic primary in 2018 and narrowly lost to Tracy Mitrano.
The day after the 11-county Aug. 23 special election, Della Pia switched to the new 23rd District Congressional District race, which is fewer counties, but includes the towns in southern and eastern Erie County. The Southern Tier counties in the new 23rd are Cattaraugus, Allegany, Chautauqua, Steuben, Chemung and Schuyler.
Della Pia said he was buoyed by the final results of the voting which showed he lost by about 6%. “The pollsters expected a blowout for the GOP.”
Former president Donald Trump won the district by 15% in 2016 and 11% in 2020, said Della Pia, indicating Sempolinski underperformed. The three Republican candidates — two in the primary plus Sempolinski in the special — spent between $2 million and $4 million yet only managed a 20% turnout.
Della Pia is hoping the bad blood that developed between Langworthy and Paladino will benefit him in the November election — some Paladino supporters may skip voting for Congress to Della Pia’s benefit. He also hopes to pick up some of those Paladino voters looking to vote against Langworthy.
Paladino won only Erie County as Langworthy’s Southern Tier strategy proved a winning combination. Langworthy is a Cattaraugus County native who currently lives in Niagara County. Both he and Della Pia currently live outside the lines of the new 23rd Congressional District.
Della Pia recognizes the Republican edge in voter enrollment means the new 23rd is still a “red” or Republican leaning district. Still, he said, he wants to help bring people together.
“As a military person, I believe in bringing people together,” Della Pia said in the telephone interview with the Olean Times Herald. “It won’t be a cake walk. We need someone to bring us together instead of being decisive. We need team building and collaboration.”
With the 23rd District looking red to House Democrats, it’s unlikely Della Pia will see money and support coming from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which is trying to retain control of the House. “If they’d have thrown me $50,000 in the special, I’d have won,” he said.
Della Pia and Langworthy haven’t met since the Balloon Festival Parade in Wellsville, but are expected to meet in a couple of debates before the election. “I’ve offered to do three debates,” he said.
There are signs that support for Republican candidates may be shifting in the wake of the Supreme Court abortion decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Della Pia said.
The Democrat said issues voters he speaks with are concerned about include fears about the economy, forcing women to give birth and immigration.
Some concern has also been expressed about the investigation into the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. “There’s really no question, there’s a possible risk to our national security,” said Della Pia, who is no stranger to top secret clearance. “Let the chips fall where they may.”
What about the Justice Department’s 60-day rule where specific action should not be taken within 60 days of an election?
“He’s not running in this election,” Della Pia replied. “It’s something that needs to happen,” he said of the investigation into top secret material Trump was not entitled to and refused to turn over to the U.S. Archives.
“A judge approved the search warrant,” he said. The Justice Department and intelligence agencies are concerned because some of the top secret documents described human intelligence.
“It’s not a hit job” on Trump, he added.