Della Pia campaigns

Congressional candidate Max Della Pia (middle back) stands with supporters during a campaign stop in Clarence over Labor Day weekend.

 Provided

For Max Della Pia, the Democratic candidate in the 23rd Congressional District, Labor Day weekend's traditional start of campaigning was another long string of events.

Della Pia, a retired Air Force colonel who participated in Iraq and Afghanistan, has been campaigning for more than three months — first against Republican Joe Sempolinski for the remaining four months of former Rep. Tom Reed’s unexpired term, which he lost, and now against state GOP Chairman Nicholas Langworthy, who beat Buffalo developer Carl Paladino in the primary.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social