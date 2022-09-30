Della Pia-Langworthy

Max Della Pia (left) and Nick Langworthy

OWEGO — Democratic congressional candidate Max Della Pia criticized his opponent, state Republican Chairman Nicholas Langworthy, for joining a lawsuit to force the state Board of Elections to end considering COVID-19 concerns in issuing absentee ballots.

Della Pia and Langworthy are vying to win the new 23rd Congressional District, much of which was represented by former Rep. Tom Reed of Corning. It includes part of Erie county as well as Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung counties.

