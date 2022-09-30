OWEGO — Democratic congressional candidate Max Della Pia criticized his opponent, state Republican Chairman Nicholas Langworthy, for joining a lawsuit to force the state Board of Elections to end considering COVID-19 concerns in issuing absentee ballots.
Della Pia and Langworthy are vying to win the new 23rd Congressional District, much of which was represented by former Rep. Tom Reed of Corning. It includes part of Erie county as well as Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung counties.
Della Pia’s remarks came at the same time Republicans were criticizing Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Democratic Committee for mailing absentee ballot applications with a pre-checked box citing COVID-19 concerns.
Della Pia, a retired Air Force colonel who lives in Tioga County, said, “This lawsuit is another pathetic attempt by the Republicans to disenfranchise voters and promote the big lie. Absentee ballot applications are readily available online. Mailing applications to registered voters with their names and addresses pre-filled in and the return postage attached encourages people to vote.”
He said the instructions clearly state, “If any of the prefilled information is incorrect, simply cross it out and enter the correct information. Quite frankly, I am not a big fan of the idea of pre-marking the application with a reason for the absentee ballot request, but it is not illegal.”
Della Pia said the remedy Republicans are seeking is “un-American.” He said they are asking to put voters who return the absentee application in the position of “having to fight to get his or her vote counted.”
Della Pia went on to point out that Langworthy had 11,000 signatures photocopied at his GOP headquarters to get Rep. Lee Zeldin on the Independent line in his run for governor.
“If he cares about real election fraud, then he should put out a public statement right away and come clean about his involvement in that scandal,” Della Pia said.
In a statement replying to Della Pia’s comments, Langworthy said, “Once again, Democrats have thwarted the Constitution and the will of the voters in their attempt to rig the election in their favor. As we did with their illegal gerrymander scheme, we are taking their unconstitutional laws to the courts to protect voter integrity.
“Kathy Hochul and the Democrat legislature can’t talk about their disastrous record so they are stopping at nothing to try and undermine free and fair elections in New York, but we will not let it stand,” Langworthy said.
Earlier in the week, Langworthy called the mailed absentee ballot requests “the dirty use of a loophole in the election law.” He said “trying to do this in the name of COVID and public health, I think is reprehensible. No one should fill out that box but the voter who’s requesting” a ballot.
He added: “It’s unconscionable and at the height of dishonesty and hypocrisy that Democrats are using the guise of COVID while we gather at concerts,” he added about what he called Democrats’ “dirty tricks and deceitful schemes.”