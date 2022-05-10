Della Pia brings campaign for Congress to Allegany County

BELVIDERE — Democratic Congressional hopeful Max Della Pia made a whistle stop at the Quicklee's truck stop in Belvidere Sunday where he was greeted by a group of enthusiast Allegany County supporters.
Della Pia spoke about his reasons for throwing his hat into the race and encouraged everyone there to join in his campaign in one capacity or another.
Referring to his many years in military service, Della Pia told the crowd, "I swore to support and defend the Constitution of the United States from all enemies foreign and domestic — that oath does not have an expiration date.”
Della Pia is expecting to run against Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-Utica, who has decided to run in the 23rd Congressional District instead of seeking re-election the 22nd District she currently represents.
A state Supreme Court judge could decide later this week whether to accept new maps for Congress and state Senate he directed a special master to draw after the Court of Appeals ruled the maps drawn by state Democratic lawmakers were unconstitutional.
An Air Force veteran, Della Pia of Yates County, has criticized Tenney for coming to the Southern Tier where she faces a more favorable Republican electorate. He has accused her of trying to steal the 23rd District.