BUFFALO — A 35-year-old Delevan man is charged with distribution and possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney for Western New York reported Tuesday.
Thomas J. Conklin made an initial appearance Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and was held pending a detention hearing Wednesday. U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. said the charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul E. Bonnano, who is handling the case, said that in May 2019 the Royal Canadian Mounted Police received a report from an online Canadian company that a user sent an image of child pornography on the company's platform.
Investigation traced an IP address belonging to Conklin. On Dec. 2, 2019, a search warrant was executed at Conklin’s residence in Delevan by Homeland Security Investigations. Bonnano said special agents seized a cell phone belonging to the defendant.
During a forensic review of the phone, the image reported by the Canadian online platform was allegedly recovered, as well as another 294 image files of suspected child pornography.