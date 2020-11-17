DELEVAN -- A Delevan woman was killed Monday evening following a head-on collision on Route 16.
Machias-based New York State Police reported Tuesday morning that they were called to Route 16 in the town of Yorkshire for a vehicle collision at 6:39 p.m.
Troopers said a southbound 2020 Volkswagen was southbound and a 2015 Chrysler was northbound when the vehicles hit head-on.
The driver of the Chrysler, Elizabeth H. Cousins, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Volkswagen, Michael Neville, 26, of Machias, and an unidentified passenger in the Chrysler were taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for non-life threatening injuries.
The NY Alert system reported that Route 16 was closed between Hazelmere Avenue in Machias to Mill Street in Delevan for almost three hours Monday evening due to the crash.
The NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to the scene, and no cause of the accident was reported. Troopers said the collision is still under investigation.