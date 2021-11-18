OLEAN — Too many COVID-19 patients continue to bog down treatment, Olean General Hospital officials announced Thursday, calling on the public to get vaccinated.
“We know patients need and depend on us for care and we are striving to get through this critical time,” said Dr. Jill Owens, interim chief medical officer, Upper Allegheny Health System.
Owens said high patient volumes have forced the hospital’s emergency room to go on delay — with longer wait times expected — or even diverting incoming ambulances to other hospitals at peak times.
“We know this is not an ideal situation but these aren’t normal times,” she said. “Regardless of our volumes, OGH’s ER is open 24/7 for our community.”
The Bradford Regional Medical Center emergency department is in operation as well, while Olean area residents may also turn to WellNow Urgent Care on Wayne Street.
Public safety radio transmissions in recent weeks have indicated several instances of delays and diversions at the hospital based on call volume.
Hospital officials pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic — and specifically to the low vaccination rates in the area — as the primary driver of the situation.
“The vaccination rates in our rural counties are low and the unvaccinated are likely to get sicker and end up requiring hospitalization and intensive care more often and this adds to the pressure on the local rural hospitals," Owens said. "The community can help by stepping up and getting vaccinated."
The state Department of Health reported Thursday that, in Cattaraugus County, 50.9% of residents have received at least one vaccine dose. Among adults, 60.7% have received at least one dose. Countywide, 46.6% of residents have received a completed vaccine series.
By comparison, 65.8% of all state residents, 63.3% of Erie County residents and 52.3% of Chautauqua County residents have been fully vaccinated.
In Allegany County — the western portion of which OGH serves as the primary emergency care hospital — the vaccination rates are the lowest in the state. Just 44.7% of residents have received at least one vaccine dose, including 52.5% of adults. Meanwhile, 41.3% of all residents have been fully vaccinated.
While not able to ease the burden completely, OGH officials noted the temporary satellite ER trailer outside the hospital has helped reduce congestion. The mobile unit serves as a dedicated space to treat non-COVID patients who need less care than others coming to the ER.
“Having additional space to see patients has helped less critical patients move through the ER in a more timely fashion while keeping the hospital open for more serious cases,” Owens said.
For non-critical patients, Owens urged the use of the ER at Home program. The program allows a virtual health visit via phone, tablet or computer with an ER clinician without coming to the hospital.
Patients can schedule a visit on the hospital’s website, www.brmc-ogh.org.
The program is available from noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Individuals suffering serious symptoms such as chest pain, severe bleeding, broken bones or a stroke should instead call 911 and get to the emergency department immediately. Officials noted that during a telehealth visit the provider may determine a need for an in-person visit.