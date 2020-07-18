SALAMANCA — Defend Ohi:yo, the Salamanca-based non-profit environmental advocacy organization, has rescheduled its family-friendly, social distancing and free event “Let’s Go Paddling!” for July 25.
This will be a canoe and kayak trip down the Allegheny River from Carrollton at the intersection of Route 219 and South 9 Mile Road to Salamanca at the park located where RC Hoag Rd and Front Avenue intersect.
Launch time is from 9-10 a.m. and the route is about 11 miles long. There will be a few stations along the way where people can pull up on shore and learn about the river, about water quality and about why we all need to be water protectors to safeguard this valuable resource.
Defend Ohi:yo’ t-shirts, water bottles and bumper stickers will be available at both the launch point and at the end in Salamanca. At the finish there will also be food and snacks available, donations requested. In addition, a basket of useful items will be raffled off at the end of the day.
Everyone is welcome to participate in this drug-free and alcohol-free event, though minors need to be accompanied by an adult. Paddlers are encouraged to arrange their own transportation so they can get back to their vehicles at the junction, or so that they can have their vehicles parked at the finish.
For questions or more information, email defendohiyo@gmail.com or call 708-8242.