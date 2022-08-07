ALBANY (TNS) — Republican lawmakers, alongside the New York Farm Bureau, are mounting their latest round of opposition to state officials approving a plan to require farm laborers to be paid overtime for work after 40 hours in a week.

The increased pressure comes after state labor officials said a long-anticipated meeting of the Farm Laborers Wage Board is to convene Sept. 6. At the meeting, officials said, the board is to advance a report that affirms its January recommendation to lower the overtime threshold, as its known, from 60 to 40 hours.

