PORTVILLE — A program on deciduous trees will be presented at 6:30 p.m. today by Brandon Witmer as part of Pfeiffer Nature Center’s Tree-mendous Tree Exploration Series.
Program will cover basic deciduous tree identification, discuss their different groups, history, wildlife value and economic value plus go on a short hike to find some key New York deciduous species.
This program will begin at the Chestnut Cabin at the Lillibridge property, 1974 Lillibridge Road, Portville, at 6:30 p.m. Current COVID recommendations will be followed.
Program is free for members, $5 for non-members and free for children 13 and under. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
RSVP by emailing naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org or call (716) 933-0187. In the event of severe weather, this program will be canceled. If the weather appears questionable, look for a cancellation notice on the main page of the website.
Other upcoming events in the tree exploration series include:
• Introduction to Tree and Shrub Identification Walk with Mike Ermer, 6:30 p.m., Aug. 19.
• The Majestic White Pine Tree presented by Barb Busack, 6:30 p.m., Aug. 26.
• Forest Health Management Walk with Jared Kramer, 10 a.m., Sept. 11.