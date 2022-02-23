ALBANY — The state Department of Environmental Conservation reported Tuesday that the 2021 hunting seasons were the safest ever in New York, with the lowest number of hunting-related shooting incidents since record-keeping began in 1949.
DEC environmental conservation police officers investigated nine hunting-related shooting incidents in 2021, with one fatality.
Seven of the nine shooting incidents involved two people, while two incidents were self-inflicted. The DEC noted that all identified shooters were experienced hunters with an average of 40 years of hunting experience, emphasizing the need for all hunters to remain vigilant when heading afield.
All incidents could have been prevented if those involved followed hunting safety rules, the DEC said.
DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said he’s proud of the state’s Hunter Education Program and its educators and volunteer instructors, who work to ensure licensed hunters experience a safe hunting season.
“Every hunting fatality is preventable when New Yorkers hunt safely and responsibly,” he said in a press release.
A new hunting regulation that took effect in 2021 extended legal shooting hours for big game to 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. None of the deer hunting incidents last year took place during the new extended hours — the four incidents involving deer hunters occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Another new regulation change effective last year requires all persons hunting deer or bear with a firearm, or anyone accompanying these hunters, to wear a solid or patterned fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink hat, vest or jacket, visible from all directions.
The DEC noted that the single hunting fatality in 2021 involved a deer hunter not wearing fluorescent orange or pink. A 28-year-old hunter in Ontario County was trailing a deer he had shot when another hunter, 61, in a tree stand saw movement and fired, killing the man on the ground. The incident occurred on Thanksgiving Day.
At least two hunting-related shooting incidents in 2021 occurred in or near Cattaraugus County.
On Oct. 28, a pheasant hunter was hit with shotgun pellets fired by another hunter in the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area on the Erie County side of Cattaraugus Creek. The hunter’s injuries were not life-threatening, ECOs reported.
Also this past fall, a Salamanca-area man suffered a severe injury to his neck after he was struck by a crossbow bolt loosed in his direction by a hunter.
Also new in 2021, 52 Upstate counties — including Cattaraugus and Allegany — passed local laws allowing 12- and 13-year-old licensed hunters to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow while under the supervision of an experienced, licensed, adult hunter. None of the nine shooting incidents investigated in 2021 involved a 12- or 13-year-old hunter.
All first-time hunters, bowhunters and trappers must successfully complete a hunter, bowhunter or trapper education safety course before being eligible to purchase a hunting or trapping license or bowhunting privilege in New York State. DEC-trained and -certified volunteer instructors have taught hunters and trappers to be safe, responsible, and ethical since 1949.
Learn more about DEC’s Hunter Safety Program on the DEC website: Hunter Education Program — NYS Dept. of Environmental Conservation.