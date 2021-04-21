ALBANY — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is proposing regulations to reduce methane and volatile organic compound emissions from existing oil and natural gas infrastructure.
The proposed regulations have the potential to reduce methane emissions by more than 14,000 tons per year, and volatile organic compound emissions by over 2,000 tons per year, the DEC said Wednesday.
The announcement was made during DEC’s week-long celebration of Earth Week 2021.
“New York state continues to lead the nation in taking action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the harmful impacts of these emissions on our environment, economy and communities,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “New York’s transition to clean, renewable sources of energy is ongoing, and these proposed regulations will play a critical role helping to achieve the state’s ambitious climate goals by capturing and preventing leaks and unnecessary venting of methane from oil and natural gas wells and compressor stations.”
Seggos said the announcement demonstrates New York's leadership on addressing the climate crisis by regulating and controlling the harmful emissions from methane leakage and venting. Methane is second to carbon dioxide in its contribution to climate change because of its high volume in the atmosphere and radiative effects.
The regulations would help address methane emissions from oil and gas sites by reducing more than 1.2 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, comparable to taking an estimated 236,753 cars off the road. The regulations significantly reduce, and in many instances prohibit, the venting of natural gas to the atmosphere at wells, compressor stations, storage sites and metering and regulating stations.
In addition, DEC said the proposed regulations contain rigorous leak detection and repair requirements for oil and gas infrastructure, as well as requirements for controls and operations.
DEC said there are 32 permitted compressor stations with a total of 117 compressors in New York state. New York also has 27 underground natural gas storage sources and an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 metering stations.
In New York in 2018, there were 3,411 active oil wells and 6,729 active gas wells with 10.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 224,717 barrels of oil extracted, the DEC said.
The proposed regulations will be published in the State Register and available for review on May 12. DEC has scheduled two virtual public hearings on the proposal at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. July 20. DEC is accepting public comments on the proposal until 5 p.m. July 26.
This proposal is the latest step New York is taking to reduce emissions of methane and other greenhouse gases. In December 2020, DEC and New York State Energy Research & Development Authority announced the upcoming use of high-tech aerial surveillance equipment to locate and plug abandoned, decades-old oil and gas wells that leak methane.
In addition, regulations finalized late last year establish limits requiring that statewide emissions of methane and other greenhouse gases be reduced 40% by 2030 and 85% by 2050, including emissions associated with imported electricity and fossil fuels.
"These actions support Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Methane Reduction Plan, a suite of 25 actions to reduce methane emissions from the landfill, oil and gas, and agricultural sectors across the state," DEC said in a statement.