ALLEGANY — A company pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors related to petroleum spills, authorities reported.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported Wednesday that a year-long investigation in the town of Allegany led to 22 misdemeanor charges against Cal-Ban Corporation, headquartered on Five Mile Road, in relation to “flagrant disrepair” of petroleum storage tanks, oil wells and gas wells.
The DEC reported that as part of a plea agreement with Cattaraugus County Assistant District Attorney Kelly Balcom, Cal-Ban entered guilty pleas to two misdemeanor charges for failing to contain a petroleum spill and failing to keep spill prevention equipment in working order.
The company was ordered to pay a total of $16,150 in fines and surcharges. Cal-Ban Corp was also ordered to take steps to prevent any future violations including fixing the many issues with their tanks and wells.
If Cal-Ban does not complete activities in the compliance schedule in a manner acceptable to the DEC, the company will be subject to re-sentencing on the charges and face maximum fines of up to $75,000 and up to two years in jail.
The DEC reported that several environmental conservation officers, DEC Bureau of Environmental Crime Investigations, and DEC Minerals and Petroleum Bulk Storage experts were involved in the investigation.