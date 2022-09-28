DEC oil tanks

Derelict Cal-Ban oil tanks sighted during the investigation by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

 Photo courtesy NYSDEC

ALLEGANY — A company pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors related to petroleum spills, authorities reported.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported Wednesday that a year-long investigation in the town of Allegany led to 22 misdemeanor charges against Cal-Ban Corporation, headquartered on Five Mile Road, in relation to “flagrant disrepair” of petroleum storage tanks, oil wells and gas wells.

 

