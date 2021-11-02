NORTH COLLINS — Officers with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Division of Law Enforcement are seeking the identity of a pheasant hunter involved in a shooting incident with another hunter on Oct. 28 in the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area.
Investigators interviewed the victim following the incident, which occurred in Erie County. The hunter was struck with pellets from a round discharged by a fellow pheasant hunter. Although the victim spoke to the hunter who fired the round, DEC said he was unable to recall the subject’s name or contact information.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the second hunter is asked to contact DEC’s Division of Law Enforcement at 851-7050 ext. 5.
DEC reminds hunters that hunting-related shooting incidents are preventable by following these safety tips:
• Assume every gun is loaded.
• Control the muzzle. Point your gun in a safe direction.
• Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire.
• Be sure of your target and beyond.
• Wear hunter orange or pink, which is required in some instances.