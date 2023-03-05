ALBANY (TNS) — Investigators are trying to determine who owned a 14-foot reticulated python found dead on the side of the road at a Long Island suburb.
The state's Department of Environmental Conservation said the snake was curled up in a ball when it was discovered Feb. 14in Medford, a community in Suffolk County.
Conservation officers removed the reptile and disposed of its remains.
Such snakes cannot be kept as pets, DEC notes, and may only be possessed by someone who holds a dangerous animal license.
The discovery of such snakes is common in Florida, where thousands of large snakes slither in The Everglades.
In 2016, scientists reported they found the remains of a deer and two fawns inside a 14-foot Burmese python.