EAST OTTO — The state Department of Environmental Conservation will temporarily close Kriedeman Forest Road at East Otto State Forest in Cattaraugus County beginning Monday.
This closure is for a construction and road maintenance project that will regrade, shape and install fresh gravel on Kriedeman Forest Road and improve access to campsites by rehabilitating ditching along the road to improve stormwater management.
The project also includes a parking area reconstruction in addition to the installation of a vault toilet and bear-proof garbage cans to help enhance visitor convenience and safety at the site.
DEC advises visitors to vacate Kriedeman Forest Road and the associated campsites by dusk Sunday.
The road and campsites are expected to remain closed for six to eight weeks. DEC will notify the public at the conclusion of this project.
DEC encourages visitors to consider accessing other nearby state properties, including Dobbins Memorial State Forest and Cattaraugus State Forest in Mansfield, Rock City State Forest in Little Valley and McCarty Hill State Forest in Ellicottville.