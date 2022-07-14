If you’re planning a campfire this summer, think ahead to prevent wildfires, state officials said Thursday.
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos noted that dry weather throughout June and July has increased the risk of fires.
“The sunny, summer weather is giving people ample opportunity to enjoy New York’s outdoors, but it’s also increasing the risk for fires,” Seggos said. “When building a campfire, please make sure to always keep an eye on it and pay attention to the wind. And when finished, make sure the fire is fully out and cold to the touch.”
As of Thursday, the majority of the state is at high risk for wildfire danger. Some regions have lower ratings, though. The Catskills, the Adirondacks and the upper Hudson Valley are rated as having a moderate fire danger risk, while the St. Lawrence region and the Adirondack High Peaks are seeing a low danger of fires.
According to the Olean city wastewater treatment plant records, the city has received 1.32 inches of rain since July 1 — compared to the 4.28 inches in the average July, according to the 30-year average compiled by the National Weather Service. The city received 3.11 inches in June down from an average of 4.48 inches. The Allegheny River has risen above two feet once due to rainfall since June 13. To date, the city has received 21.67 inches of precipitation, down about an inch and a half from the average through the middle of July.
As of Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor operated by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln reported almost all of the Southern Tier and Western New York were classified abnormally dry, while portions of Erie, Wyoming, Genesee and Livingston counties had been upgraded to a moderate drought status.
The DEC reported that the state is entirely in a “normal” stage on its drought condition monitoring website — established to guide public and private water supplies and withdrawals from water sources — while higher stages include “watch”, “warning”, “emergency” and “disaster.” However, the report notes that local conditions may vary.
The state’s drought monitoring system looks at stream flows, precipitation, lake and reservoir storage levels, and groundwater levels. The “watch” stage sees action such as public water suppliers beginning to conserve water and urging customers to voluntarily reduce water usage. Only at the highest two stages are mandatory water restrictions imposed.
When setting a campfire, the DEC recommends users:
- Use existing campfire rings where possible
- Build campfires away from overhanging branches, steep slopes, rotten stumps, logs, dry grass, and leaves. Pile extra wood away from the fire
- Clear the area around the ring of leaves, twigs, and other flammable materials
- Never leave a campfire unattended. Even a small breeze could cause the fire to spread quickly
- Drown the fire with water. Make sure all embers, coals, and sticks are wet. Move rocks as there may be burning embers underneath.
Fire safety tips for burning wood or brush:
- Never burn on a windy day
- Check and obey all local laws and ordinances
- Burn early in the morning when humidity is high and winds are low
- Clear all flammable material for a distance of 10 to 15 feet around the fire
- Keep piles to be burned small, adding small quantities of material as burning progresses
- Always have a garden hose, shovel, water bucket, or other means to extinguish the fire close at hand
- When done, drown the fire with water, making sure all materials, embers, and coals are wet.
- Do not burn household trash. Burning trash is prohibited statewide in all cases.