The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced Thursday the purchase of more than 1,200 acres in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
The purchases have resulted in the creation of the Poverty Hill Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in the towns of Ellicottville and Mansfield in Cattaraugus County and the Genesee River WMA in the Allegany County town of Willing.
The parcels in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties will preserve natural habitat essential for wildlife populations and provide new wildlife-related public recreation opportunities such as fishing, hunting, trapping, and wildlife viewing.
“Preserving and protecting our natural resource gems is not only crucial to the future of our planet, it’s a boost to tourism, jobs and our local economy,” Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said of the new Southern Tier WMAs. “The Genesee River and Poverty Hill Wildlife Management Areas will preserve natural wildlife areas and provide yet another recreational opportunity for Western New Yorkers to explore the great outdoors.”
Located along the Genesee River’s west bank in the town of Willing, the Genesee River WMA consists of 310 acres of mature forest, ridges, brushland, wetlands, and open fields.
The Genesee River WMA can be accessed on Route 29 at Yorks Corners bridge and along the west side of River Road in Allegany County.
Poverty Hill WMA is located in the towns of Mansfield and Ellicottville in Cattaraugus County. The broad, 950-acre landscape contains mature forest, wetlands, brushlands, and open fields. Poverty Hill WMA is accessible from the north side of Cattaraugus County Route 13 and Poverty Hill Road, south of Hinman Hollow Road.
DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos thanked the landowners who partnered with DEC “to protect these lands for the public’s benefit” and welcomed everyone “to explore and appreciate the new Genesee River and Poverty Hill WMAs.”
Seggos said, “DEC is committed to enhancing fish and wildlife habitat and providing quality access for wildlife recreation across New York State and these two wildlife management areas are great additions to state lands in Western New York.”
Seggos said both WMAs will support a significant variety of wildlife species including wild turkey, ruffed grouse, woodcock, white-tailed deer, black bear, beaver, muskrat, raccoon, fisher, red and gray fox, wood ducks, and mallards.
Both areas will also protect natural habitats that provide critical resting and feeding areas for migratory waterfowl and songbirds, and other wildlife including rare, threatened, or endangered species.
DEC purchased the properties for $2.12 million using federal funding from the Wildlife and Sportfish Restoration Program and the State’s Environmental Protection Fund. The state will actively manage the two WMAs to provide and protect quality wildlife habitat, foster wildlife reproduction and survival, and promote wildlife-dependent public recreation.
In addition, non-wildlife dependent recreational activities such as hiking, cross-country skiing, kayaking, and canoeing will be permitted provided these activities do not impede or interfere with the primary wildlife management and public use goals of the area.
DEC expects to complete construction of parking areas for both WMAs this year. Before visiting Genesee River or Poverty Hill WMAs, visit DEC’s website for a list of permitted activities, maps, and other site information.
WMAs are lands owned by New York State under the control and management of DEC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife. These lands are acquired primarily for wildlife reproduction and survival, as well as to provide wildlife-based recreational opportunities. WMAs provide exceptional areas for the public to interact with a wide variety of wildlife species. There are 125 WMAs across the state, comprising approximately 245,000 acres.
Genesee River and Poverty Hill WMAs will be maintained with federal funding from the Wildlife and Sportfish Restoration program, set up by the Pittman-Robertson Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act of 1937, which apportions revenues generated from the excise taxes on the sale of firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment to state wildlife agencies for conservation efforts and hunter education programs.