LITTLE VALLEY — The deadline is Friday to register to vote in the June 22 primary election, Cattaraugus County Board of Elections officials remind county residents.
Mail-in voter registration forms must be postmarked by midnight Friday and received by a board of elections no later than June 2 to be valid for the upcoming primary election, commissioners Courtney Spittler and Kevin Burleson said.
County residents who wish to register in person may do so at the Board of Elections’ Little Valley office, 207 Rock City St., Suite 100, but must do so no later than 5 p.m. Friday.
Applicants can also register at the Department of Motor Vehicles website no later than Friday, as long as they have a New York State driver’s license, non-driver ID card or learner’s permit, the commissioners said.
The voter registration form may be downloaded from the County Board of Elections website. Registration forms can be found at most state and federal government offices including the local public libraries and the U.S. Post Office.
Persons who are unsure whether they are registered, wish to verify their current address or party enrollment, find out where to vote or how to get an absentee ballot, may look-up that information at the State Board’s website.
“You must be an enrolled member of a political party having a primary in your election district to vote in the June 22, Primary Election,” Burleson said.
For more information on local primary/candidates, visit the Cattaraugus County Board of Election website or call the Board of Elections at (716) 938-2400.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)