KANE, Pa. — April 6 is the last date to register for the Roach-Bauer Forestry Forum set for April 13 at the Wilcox Community Center in Wilcox.
The forum will host two speakers on the Value of Large Woody Debris in Streams. Dr. Ben Hayes, professor at Bucknell University, will share time with Luke Bobnar of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.
Preceding the talk will be a no-host social hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with dinner to follow at 6:30 p.m. The program will start immediately after dinner.
Registrations are required — register with the Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group, PO Box 133, Kane, Pa., 16735, via mail, by telephone at (814) 837-8550, or by emailing bcarson@ahug.com. The Wilcox Community Center is also called the Jones Township Community Center, and is located at 320 Faries Sreet.
Hayes is the director of the Watershed Sciences and Engineering Programs at Bucknell University. His background is in geomorphology and hydrogeology. Hayes’ research focuses on fluvial processes, aquatic habitat restoration and erosion and sediment transportation. He concentrates on the Susquehanna River and effects on the Chesapeake Bay Region.
Bobnar of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy has been working as a watershed scientist on stream restoration in Western Pennsylvania for the last eight years. He works with public and private landowners on stream and riparian habitat improvement, as well as addressing aquatic organism passage barriers.
The Society of American Foresters’ Continuing Forestry Education credits will be applied for this presentation.