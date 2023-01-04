WELLSVILLE — It’s been difficult for the Wellsville Town Board to keep a full house, but Tuesday night they welcomed a new member for the new year.
At the reorganizational meeting of the board, Town Clerk Danielle Osgood swore in Greg Day for the position of councilman, vacated by Jeff Ormsby last month. Ormsby himself had replaced another resigned councilman in September.
Before the meeting ended, Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth gave Day his jobs for the year: He will be liaison to the assessor, dog control officer and emergency services for a year. His term on the board runs until the end of 2023.
Right now, Day says he has all intentions of running for office in November and serving on the board for years to come. He told Alsworth he isn’t planning to move from the area when Alsworth said “don’t let me down.”
Day, 49, is the son of Bill and Sherry Day. He grew up in Wellsville and graduated from Wellsville High School. He has been married to his wife Beth for 22 years and they have two children, Dylon and Kayla. Beth works for the village of Wellsville, heading up public utilities/billing.
For the last three years, Greg Day has been an instructor at Alfred State College in electrical trades. Before that he worked at Dresser-Rand for 13 years in the electrical maintenance department. The outgoing president of the Wellsville Fire Company, he has been a volunteer firefighter for more than 30 years.
He has coached Little League baseball and high school football. In his leisure time he likes hitting the links and knocking down bowling pins.
This isn’t the first time that Day has looked at serving the community by filling a seat in local government. In the past he ran for village trustee and for a seat on the town council. That is why, he said, ”I decided to reach out when I heard that there was a vacancy on the town board.”
Alsworth welcomed him, saying at the December board meeting that he has known Day since his coaching years.
“Since I’m the outgoing president for the fire company I figured I’d have the time to serve on the board,” Day said.
Day lives on South Brooklyn Avenue. He said that he hopes to give village residents a stronger voice in town business.
A Republican, Day will have to pass a petition to run in a possible primary as a candidate for the election in November to serve a full term in office.