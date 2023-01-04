New council member

New Wellsville Town Councilman Greg Day is sworn in by Town Clerk Danielle Osgood at Tuesday night’s reorganizational meeting.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — It’s been difficult for the Wellsville Town Board to keep a full house, but Tuesday night they welcomed a new member for the new year.

At the reorganizational meeting of the board, Town Clerk Danielle Osgood swore in Greg Day for the position of councilman, vacated by Jeff Ormsby last month. Ormsby himself had replaced another resigned councilman in September.

