ALLEGANY — By all accounts, the late Loretta Adelstein loved everything about the Field of Dreams assisted living and memory care facility, including the food, exercise classes and socializing.
Her daughter, Fern Adelstein, was happy to see her 96-year-old mother thrive in the facility, where she had lived since September 2019. But Fern had concerns that there were no state mandates to require residents to wear masks while outside their apartments yet inside the enclosed living area.
In sharing her mother’s circumstances, Adelstein said she first learned there were COVID-19 cases in Field of Dreams on Oct. 4, when she received a call from staff telling her two residents had tested positive.
She then called and asked that her mom be quarantined in her apartment, but is uncertain if her mother adhered to her request.
On Oct. 8, Adelstein said she received a call that her mother had fallen in the shower, had a fever and was taken to the hospital. She later tested positive for the virus and, by Oct. 11, she had died in the hospital. Adelstein noted her mother had prior health issues that included fluid in her lungs.
During her mother’s stay in the hospital, Fern Adelstein couldn’t visit as she had been exposed to her mom during a previous patio visit and had to self-quarantine and undergo her own COVID-19 test, which was negative. Fortunately, her brother and sister-in-law were able to travel to the area to be by their mother’s side.
Terri Ingersoll, chief operating officer OF the Tanglewood Group of Jamestown, which operates Field of Dreams, noted there are no mandates requiring residents to wear masks inside a care home or facility.
“Residents are not mandated to wear masks, we can only encourage them to do so,” Ingersoll said, adding that residents who test positive for COVID-19 are quarantined 14 days from others in the facility.
“Furthermore, if a resident is admitted to the hospital for any reason, they must remain in the hospital until such time they can test negative,” Ingersoll said. “This can take as long as three months and new admissions are quarantined even when they test negative prior to admission date.”
In looking back on her mother’s life, Adelstein said her mother and the family were happy she had become a resident of Field of Dreams.
“For somebody like my mother, it was a perfect placement, her quality of life improved there,” she recalled. “It was so much better than when she was in her own home without 24-hours of somebody watching over her and making her food. I had no complaints for the whole year.”
During initial lockdown measures in the early weeks of the pandemic, Adelstein said, Gov. Andrew Cuomo imposed “no visitation” rules for all nursing and assisted living facilities. As did many families, the Adelsteins spoke regularly by phone during that period.
When Field of Dreams residents were able to visit personally with their loved ones this past summer, they did so outside. Adelstein visited her mother regularly on the patio as family members and other outsiders were not allowed inside.
“I think over the past two months, we were allowed to visit on the outside patio and we were socially distanced,” she remembers. “I always wore a mask, but the residents were not required to wear a mask.”
She also believes residents could leave the premises with various destinations, and return, at their will. This is in accordance with a COVID-19 IPC checklist provided by the state Department of Health for Adult Care facilities. The checklist states, “Encourage residents to not leave the facility, except for medically necessary appointments. Those who leave for medically necessary reasons (e.g., dialysis) should wear a facemask while they are out of the facility.”
In looking back on her mom’s life, Fern Adelstein said she moved her aging mother and father, Jacob, to the Olean area from Brooklyn five years ago. Her parents were both first-generation Americans who worked hard during their lives. The couple took pride in their children’s accomplishments, as Fern is a successful lawyer, and her brother runs the family business.
Unfortunately, her father fell and broke his hip after moving to Olean and eventually died from complications of the injury. Her mother lived in her own home for four years until it became too difficult for her to manage.
In retrospect, Adelstein believes that assisted living facilities should have stricter rules required of its occupants during the pandemic.
She further believes that people with somewhat diminished capacities in assisted living should not make “life and death” decisions involving their health — and which could negatively impact others in an environment of cohabitation.
